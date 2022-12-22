Marriages

Tiffany Madden, 31, and Tess Stewart, 32, both of Little Rock.

William Whitten, 33, of Maumelle and Emily Parsons, 29, of Little Rock.

Donovan Kelly, 27, and Anna Depoyster, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Terence Bronson, 36, and Shatana Jones, 37, both of Little Rock.

Jacqueline Castanon, 19, of Alexander and Ricardo Castellanos Gallegos, 20, of Mabelvale.

John Epps, 25, and Grace Moore, 25, both of Little Rock.

Lakisha Miller, 41, and Keith Smith, 51, both of Little Rock.

Shawn Holloway, 28, and Jessica Oginski, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

22-4446. Preston Clegg v. Rebecca Clegg.

22-4448. Grace Goodnight v. Jakob Goodnight.

22-4449. Mary Ferguson v. Colin Ferguson.

22-4453. Lydia Hoyt v. Jeffrey Hoyt.

22-4456. Dushaun Hamilton v. Kanika Chunn.

22-4461. Mary Tucker v. Rufus Martin Jr.

22-4462. David Mosley v. Chinenye Mwume.

GRANTED

22-1007. Arthur Murphy v. Linda Murphy.

22-1874. Mary Richard v. Trevis Richard.

22-2941. Jamelle Metcalf v. Monica Metcalf.

22-3029. LC Davis v. Diana Davis.

22-3193. Joana Spencer v. Milciadez Villalaz-Mendez.

22-3646. Amy Trevillian v. David Trevillian.

22-3977. Lijuan Fu v. Paul Rhoads.

22-4059. Keili Minix v. Jim Minix.