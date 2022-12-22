El-Sheikh boosts Arkansas State men's 77-75 victory over UALR

JONESBORO — Omar El-Sheikh briefly had Arkansas State Coach Mike Balado worried.

It wasn’t that the 6-8 Egyptian had done anything wrong. But with the clock ticking under 10 seconds and ASU clinging to a 76-75 lead, El-Sheikh switched onto speedy 6-0 guard D.J. Smith.

Smith dribbled through his legs a couple of times, faked twice as if he were headed right, then cut back left and drove to the rim where El-Sheikh forced a miss on the potential go-ahead basket.

The defensive stand capped a career day Thursday for the graduate transfer forward as he finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, powering ASU to a 77-75 win over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at First National Bank Arena. Ten of El-Sheikh’s rebounds came on the offensive end, making him one of only seven players in NCAA Division I this season to grab that many in a single game.

Freshman Terrance Ford matched El-Sheikh with 25 points, adding 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench, as the Red Wolves came from behind in the second half for the second time in as many games.

“The only time I get really fiery is when I think that our effort’s not there,” Balado said. “The last three games, I didn’t think we’ve come in and just dogged it [in the first half]. We just haven’t made shots or we’ve made some minimal mistakes.

“We were really more assertive in the second half of attacking the rim. … And I thought when we saw them in deep foul trouble, we saw some blood and we attacked even harder.”

The Trojans led for a majority of the first 30 minutes, stretching their advantage to as large as 10 points before halftime but never really taking complete control. UALR (4-9) eventually pushed its lead to 13 at 55-42 early in the second half, but ASU responded with a 17-3 run over nearly six minutes to pull ahead 59-58.

The Trojans seemed poised to finally put things away with a 10-3 stretch that allowed them to take a 73-66 lead with 2:40 to play.

As was the case much of the game, Jordan Jefferson keyed things with seven of those 10 points. The sophomore finished with a career-best 30 points, including 5-of-5 three-point shooting.

The Red Wolves had another answer, going for eight straight points to retake a 74-73 lead with 53 seconds remaining.

Once again, the Trojans called on Jefferson, who delivered a tough driving layup to flip the score back in favor of the visitors.

After not starting in his team’s first nine games, Jefferson has started the last four and finished with at least a dozen points each time.

“He’s a talented player,” UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. “He has a tendency to drift, and that’s why I’m on him pretty hard all the time. But he’s a good young basketball player.”

ASU (7-5) went back in front for good at 76-75 on Ford’s two free throws with 22 seconds left, ultimately setting the stage for El-Sheikh’s stop on the other end. That ended with Ford hitting one of two free throws with a second remaining to set the final margin.

It was not a month ago that Balado had pulled El-Sheikh from the Red Wolves’ starting lineup. The goal of that move wasn’t strictly to send a message. It was a request. ASU’s head coach wanted a little bit more from the Giza, Egypt, native.

“Coming into this team, I knew I had a specific role,” El-Sheikh said. “Whatever Coach wants me to do, I will do it, so [whatever] Coach says is best for the team, I’m 100% in.”

On Thursday, that was crashing the offensive glass. The Trojans entered the game among the bottom 20 teams nationally in defensive rebounding rate at 35.7%.

El-Sheikh did what was asked, and with it came the points the Red Wolves needed.

“If we didn’t do that, it would’ve been hard for us to score,” Balado said. “We got 22 [second-chance points], so we exploited that … Omar especially.”