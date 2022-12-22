FYI Calendar: ‘Christmas Carol’ wraps up at T2, Winter Nights ending at WAC

Today

Winter Movie Marathon -- 9:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Polar Express" -- Movie and hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Fun for kids, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Mel Casas' "Humanscape 70 (Comic Whitewash)," 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "The Bad Guys," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Interactive Movie -- "Elf," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center -- A drop-in, family-friendly holiday space with special holiday drinks and snacks, games and holiday cheer, 5-11 p.m. today and Friday. More details including reservation times for fire pits both and snow globe domes and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org.

Teen Thursday Night -- Bad Art Night, 6-8 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Friday

"A Christmas Carol" -- Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Christmas Magic Show -- With Alan Burdick, 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. Free show with limited seating.

__

Dec. 24 (Saturday)

Christmas Eve!

__

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

__

Holiday Fun

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" -- A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore's beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 2oth century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Lights and Train Village -- Drive-through light display at the Great Passion Play continues until Dec. 31. A Snow Train Village with 300 buildings from the 1930s to 1950s, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5; kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. greatpassionplay.org.

Riverside Festival of Lights -- Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more from 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle. Admission at the gate, 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

Christmas Tree Forest -- Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display -- With 5 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, camel and train rides, available through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $8 cash, $9 on card. The train ride is $3, pony rides and camel rides are $8 each. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights -- A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com