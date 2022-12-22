Getting it straight





Entry-level firefighters will receive a 6% raise, according to the 2023 Little Rock budget. Other uniformed Fire Department personnel will receive a 5% raise, with additional money allocated for those employees who are emergency medical technicians. An article Wednesday contained an incorrect figure with regard to the raises provided to Fire Department personnel.

Captions that appeared with two photos with a story on the new Blue Mountain Natural Area Trailhead and parking lot were transposed in Wednesday’s editions. Here are the photos with the correct captions:









Hugh McDonald, Chair of the Nature Conservancy in Arkansas, left, shows a map of trails to Governor Asa Hutchinson addresses the media before the start of a press conference announcing the completion of a trailhead adjacent to the parking lot at Blue Mountain Natural Area in Little Rock on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The trailhead is slated to open to the public in spring 2023 following further development, according to a press release. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1221trail/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Stephen Swofford





Governor Asa Hutchinson walks along a trail with Stacey Hurst, Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, and Hugh McDonald, Chair of the Nature Conservancy in Arkansas, before the start of a press conference announcing the completion of a trailhead adjacent to the parking lot at Blue Mountain Natural Area in Little Rock on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1221trail/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





