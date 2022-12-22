DEAR HELOISE: My housemate fed his dog a new wet food that apparently disagreed with his digestive system. The next day, he (the dog, not the housemate) had a major mess in his crate, while we humans were both working an extra-long shift at our jobs. Ugh. Even after we cleaned up, the smell was horrendous, even permeating downstairs. It was too cold to open the windows, and many air fresheners are bad for pets, but I had an easy and safe solution waiting in the kitchen.

I emptied a fresh box of baking soda into a gallon-sized zip-close plastic bag, and then added a dose of my favorite essential oils. (I used sweet orange, bergamot and a small amount of clove bud.) I used about a teaspoonful, or so, of oil in total. After sealing the bag, I kneaded and shook it to mix in the oils and break up lumps.

I then emptied the mixture into two bowls (glass or ceramic is best), which I placed on a high dresser and a bookshelf -- well, out of reach from large, boisterous canines -- in my housemate's room. We turned the ceiling fan on low to circulate the air, and in a couple of hours, the "doggie butt bomb" smell had been replaced by a fresh citrus-spice scent.

-- Lori Z., Camp Hill, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm a 70-year-old grandma. When I was in my 30s, one of the most appreciated gifts I gave to a loved one was a roll of stamps and some pretty note cards. Today, we have email, text messages and FaceTime, so this may not be as appropriate now. But I can tell you, a short handwritten note is always appreciated.

-- Susan, via email

DEAR HELOISE: A visit to a home improvement store reveals many newer options for fire and carbon monoxide alarms with hard-wired 10-year batteries.

-- M.D., Springfield, Ill.

DEAR HELOISE: Another hint for keeping long hair out of drains and from being dragged around the house is to keep a hand vacuum charged in a room near (not in) a tiled bathroom. Pick up all mats. Comb and brush your hair while standing over the running vacuum, turning so each section of hair is over the vacuum as you comb.

Be consistent about combing over a vacuum. Comb before you shower to reduce hair in the drain. If you are undressed, your hair can't stick to your clothes. Then, vacuum the bathroom floor!

Also, if you find hair on your clothes, put it in the trash, and do not flick it onto the floor.

-- G.W., Staten Island, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: I've read several suggestions from readers about how to remember a shopping list when going to the market. Perhaps I've missed this idea, but one's cell phone, which most people have, can be used. Some phones provide a widget for this purpose, or an app can be downloaded. Also, a user can create a list in an unsent text or email screen.

-- Diane Pfahler, Woodland Hills, Calif.

