Hot Springs secures millions more to cover cost overruns





Underwriters sold $50 million of new and refinanced debt Tuesday morning to cover cost overruns on the city of Hot Springs' Lake Ouachita water supply project.

Bob Wright told the Hot Springs Board of Directors on Tuesday that Stephens Inc. and Raymond James sold the debt before fallout from the Bank of Japan relaxing yield controls on the country's benchmark interest rate reached U.S. capital markets. Wright is senior managing director of Crews & Associates, the city's financial adviser.

He also said the municipal bond market had yet to absorb the full effect of the Japanese central bank's surprise decision to allow long-term interest rates to rise beyond the previous yield curve range.

"Japan eased their monetary restriction on interest rate movement, and that had a negative impact on rates starting this morning," Wright told the board. "When we opened the order period this morning, the underwriters were able to lock in a very favorable rate before the rate data got out on the municipal market. It would've been about 10 basis points higher if we waited a day or even until this afternoon.

"Everything sold before noon. We got lucky with the timing and locking that in today."

The bonds were sold at a true interest cost of 4.30%, or 51 basis points lower than the rate Wright presented when the board authorized the debt issue at its Nov. 15 business meeting.

According to the pricing sheet he presented Tuesday, the lower-than-expected rate reduced principal and interest payments from $92.64 million over the 30-year life of the debt to $87.13 million.

"The rates they were able to lock in today versus what we talked about in November saved the ratepayers $5.50 million," Wright told the board.

Wright said proceeds from the $45 million of new water fund debt investors bought Tuesday will be deposited in the Lake Ouachita supply project construction fund and began drawing interest immediately.

A referendum petition on the rate increase the board adopted in November to service the debt threatened to preempt the bond sale, but petition organizers failed to gather the necessary signatures before the Dec. 15 filing deadline.

City Manager Bill Burrough announced Dec. 1 the city would suspend new water connections if signatures in support of the petition were brought to City Hall. He said the regional water system was "overextended" and couldn't keep expanding without the 15 million gallons a day of new production promised by the supply project.

Price increases ballooned what was a $106 million project two years ago to $151 million.

Debt sold Tuesday will pay off $3.30 million the water fund owed on a 2010 loan from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Wright told the board last month that paying off the zero-interest loan with bonds paying true interest of more than 4% couldn't be avoided.

Continuing to amortize the loan would have made more than $200 million of water fund debt subordinate to the loan, resulting in increased borrowing costs for Tuesday's debt issue. Terms of the loan made it subordinate to other water fund debt so long as debt coverage equaled 120% or more of the fund's maximum annual debt service.

That level of coverage couldn't be maintained for the entirety of the 11 years remaining on the loan, according to projected available revenues for debt service. The 120% ensures the city won't default, ANRC Deputy Director Ryan Benefield told Wright in a Nov. 3 email the city included in its response to a records request by The Sentinel-Record.

Keeping a loan on ANRC's balance sheet that's subordinate to other water fund creditors could affect the agency's ability to secure favorable terms for its debt, Benefield told Wright.

"It concerns me that when we go to sell bonds and leverage our existing repayments we may have to exclude this debt from the portfolio, or it may increase the interest rates we pay since we have a subordinate position costing the state and our future borrowers significant additional funds that could equal or exceed that being incurred by the city of Hot Springs," Benefield said.

Wright told Benefield paying off the zero-interest loan with higher-interest bonds would cost ratepayers an additional $711,252. He said ratepayers would pay an additional $1.44 million in borrowing costs on Tuesday's debt issue if bonds sold in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 were subordinate to the loan.

"Having this name/credit in the portfolio would only enhance the overall portfolio, as it is a widely traded and liquid name," he told Benefield. "Investors will have to Google the names of some of our rural Arkansas credits but will have no issues with Hot Springs."

Wright noted the loan was already subordinate to other water fund debt. Maintaining that position wouldn't change ANRC's place in the order of claims.

"Hot Springs is not asking ANRC to alter where they currently are in the waterfall of credit but to look at the rate increase they are implementing, how it matches with the annual (principal and interest) and provides ample current year coverage on all debt," he told Benefield.

The city considered using liquidity in the water fund to pay off the loan prior to issuing the new debt. The finance department told Burrough in an email last month the water fund had a $10.5 million cash balance earning 1.65% interest.

"We believe we can manage the cash flow if the decision is made to utilize current cash balances to pay off the ANRC loan prior to the bond closing," the email said.

According to an analysis the finance department provided Burrough, if the $3.30 million owed on the loan was invested at a compounding interest rate of 1.65%, the return after 12 years would be $186,234 less than the $4.20 million in remaining principal and interest on the loan.

A compounding interest rate of 2.50% or more would be needed for the return on investment to exceed the outstanding loan amount. The return from that rate would exceed what's owed by $235,815, presuming ratepayers paid 3.88% interest on bonds issued to pay off the loan.