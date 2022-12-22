Investigative file on death of Jonesboro officer at training academy released

The Arkansas State Police released a file Thursday, including hundreds of pages of documents and multiple videos, regarding the death of Vincent Parks during the first day of training at the state’s police academy in July.

State officials with Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy initially said Parks, a Jonesboro police officer, had not engaged in physical activity during a day with heat indexes reaching 105 or greater in the region. After scrutiny, officials later changed statements to say some activity had occurred before his death.

Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley decided last week that no criminal charges would be filed in the case — ultimately making the file open to the public. He cited the medical examiner’s report that ruled the cause of death an accident from three health conditions, including sickle cell disease, triggered by physical exertion and heat stress, hypertensive heart disease and obesity.

In a letter written to Col. Bill Bryant on Dec. 15 and released the next day, Jegley outlined his reasons for not pursuing charges.

“However, the file did contain concerning issues with the culture of the training program at ALETA,” Jegley wrote. “Including Hazing and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation. We will not reiterate those concerns here, but would invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at ALETA made obvious in the ASP report.”

The Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy is run by the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training — a division of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The State Police is a separate entity that falls under the Department of Public Safety.

J.R. Hankins, commission director, released a prepared statement Tuesday in which he characterized Jegley's charges of hazing and lack of cooperation into the investigation as “unfortunate commentary” that was made without understanding the nature and purpose of ALETA’s training program.

“The ALETA Basic Training Program is specifically designed to prepare officers for a successful career in law enforcement,” he wrote. “The rigorous program includes simulated, real-world, scenarios that officers can expect to encounter during their career. ALETA has trained thousands of officers since its creation and does not, and has never, engaged in or condoned hazing in any form."