Police beat: Jacksonville man held after threats; Gun charge filed on NLR woman

Jacksonville man held after threats

Jacksonville police Tuesday arrested a man they say was threatening another person and had a gun, according to an arrest report.

An officer arrived at 705 S. First St. shortly after 9 a.m. after getting a report of someone making terroristic threats. At the scene, the officer reported seeing Jessie Tucker, 44, of Jacksonville yelling at a man in a van who was backing away.

Police took a Glock pistol from Tucker and spoke with the victim and a witness, who said Tucker was yelling at the man in the van to get out so Tucker could beat and shoot him in the street, the report says.

Tucker faces a charge of felony terroristic threatening.

Gun charge filed on NLR woman

Pulaski County deputies Wednesday morning arrested a woman they say illegally had a gun during a traffic stop.

Around 10:30 a.m., a deputy around pulled over a vehicle driven by Kamesha Coleman, 36, of North Little Rock because it had a defective brake light, according to an arrest report.

During the stop, the deputy realized Coleman had active warrants from Maumelle police and agencies in other states, the report says. She also had a gun, it says.

Coleman is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. She faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.