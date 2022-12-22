LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Christmas weekend features Kevin Ross at Statehouse, Bonnie Montgomery at White Water Tavern

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Mojo Depot Xmas Party (all ages $6)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam (no cover)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theatre, 301 Main St #102; (501) 372-0205, thejointargenta.com

8 p.m.: Big Dam Horns Unplugged ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Bailey Rhea

CABOT

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 690-0919

7 p.m.: Steve Boyster & Sidney Odom

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Braydon Watts

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

6 p.m.: Patti Savage & the OG Crew — open mic night featuring 3 Days Reign

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center, 906 E. Main St.; (870) 214-9346

7-9 p.m.: REWIND ($6)

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7-10 p.m.: Fox Country Christmas Show (free but ticket required)

TEXARKANA

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

7 p.m.: Dakota Ragsdill

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Queen Anne's Revenge

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Rick Shaw

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Presents: Snow N Glow 3.0 ($45; $80 weekend pass)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

7-10 p.m.: John Keathley & Friends

◼️ Statehouse Convention Center — Wally Allen Ballroom, 101 E Markham St.; (501) 376-4781

7 p.m.-1 a.m.: 12th Annual Jingle Mingle-Featuring Kevin Ross ($60-$1,200)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: FreeVerse (all ages $10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

In Little Rock’s Capitol View neighborhood, White Water Tavern welcomes the Bonnie Montgomery Holiday Show, featuring the Arkansas singer/songwriter. It starts at 9 p.m. Friday, and there’s a $10 cover. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jamie LaCombe/Heavy Glow)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Bonnie Montgomery Holiday Show ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Susan Ewin Prowse

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Coyote Claw

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Casey Sparks

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band ($5)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Neon Moon

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

7 p.m.: Cate Brothers 80th Birthday Bash (sold out)

10 p.m.: Dawn Cate Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Shari Bales Christmas

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Robby Deal

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570

9-11 p.m. Bailey Rhea

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Luna Jamz

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544, splashwinebar.com

7:30-11 p.m.: Bree Rose and Noah Donoho

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463, vaporslive.com

7:30 p.m.: Home for the Holidays featuring the Fun City Chorus ($24.95)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Redline

NORFOLK

◼️ Norfolk Brewing Co., 13980 Arkansas 5; (870) 499-2047

6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner

TEXARKANA

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar, 3324 State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: BJ Jones & Stateline Shine

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

CONWAY

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

8 p.m.: Big Shane Thornton

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, The Fountain Room, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

7-11 p.m.: Luna Jamz

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ South on Main

7-9 p.m.: Open mic night with Joey Fanstar (bring your own instrument)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins

CONWAY

◼️ Bear's Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.com

9 p.m.: Seven Hallows

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason Campbell

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Everyone Asked About You ($15)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-8821

6-8 p.m.: Greg Ward

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 Main; (870) 850-7887, rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Port City Blues Society

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Lindsay Lou headlines the 2023 Ozark Mountain Music Festival, Jan. 19-23, at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. Other performers include Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Gary Lawrence, Casey and the Atta Boys, Don & Roy, Ashtyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, "Icky" Ichniowski, Dusty Rust, Danny Spain Gag, Gravel Yard, Dale Kellerson, Doug Myerschough, Grace Stormont, Steve Jones and Good Morning Bedlam. Tickets are $85 for a four-day pass, available at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com or by calling (888) 388-4766.

