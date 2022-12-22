Strangling collection

Kevin McCarthy has indicated (again) he wants to reduce or eliminate the money that is to be allocated to the IRS for beefing up its enforcement abilities. I certainly understand the desire to rein in/control/reduce the ability of the government to collect funds needed to operate the government based on the laws passed by Congress. We all want the money in our own wallets.

I do not understand why the Republicans do not want to fully collect the taxes owed to support the government so that additional taxes are not needed.

The IRS as an agency more than pays for itself by a large margin. For some reason Republicans only seem to look at tax reduction as opposed to tax collection as a means of managing the budget.

I would like a Republican, anyone will do, to tell this nation why tax collection is not a proper way to fund the functions of government and to tell us why tax collection should be strangled.

DON ENTENMAN

Blytheville

Also against his law

Re Jack Mayberry's letter "On this ship of fools": I was watching a TV show the other night, interrupted by a commercial that was a real slap-in-the-face wake-up call. There was a man with a tattoo. And he had shaved the side of his head.

I was so distraught I went for a walk and saw yet another abomination. There was a field and in it was growing wheat and corn. And next to it, the field had been harvested right up to the edges! What is going on here? I walked by a neighbor's house and saw they were wearing clothes made from both linen and wool. And to add insult to injury, my neighbor was eating some barbecued pork ribs and lobster.

All of the above are called out in the Bible as to be against God's law. Why is it that all we ever hear about is two men kissing?

KEVIN ELSKEN

Springdale

Taxpayer investment

You've certainly given a lot of ink to a local real estate developer who is focused on the downtown area. His second post this past week raised a question regarding local investment.

I agree that we need to internalize our development rather than relying on outsiders, but let's also look at who benefits.

The case in point is the $22 million of taxpayer monies given to create a "Tech Park" in downtown Little Rock. I wonder how many local jobs, how much local commerce, this investment created. Or was this project just a "gift" to the downtown real estate developers? Has anyone bothered to inquire?

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

Advice for the GOP

This is an exercise in futility if ever there was one. I am a registered Democrat and am offering Republican primary voters election-winning advice I know they will not follow: Move away from crazy to the middle where independents and moderates live, where American elections are nearly always won. Secure your party's nomination for an electable candidate such as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

I often disagree with his policies, and I know many of you find him to be too moderate, perhaps not even a real Republican. But the nation knows Asa is a widely respected and responsible conservative. He won't excite your rage, pander to baser instincts, or seek favor through scarcely veiled racist, antisemitic, or misogynistic innuendo. He will put our nation's interests before his own, won't cozy up to dictators or place more faith in the word of Vladimir Putin than our intelligence agencies.

He'll actually care more about governing than self-promotion and personal profit and will surround himself with advisers who dare to tell him the truth, are deeply knowledgeable, and have more to offer than their personal loyalty. He won't have an egotist's need for daily headlines and you won't have to cringe or hold your breath or look the other way every time he appears on the evening news. He'll respect the rule of law, and won't deny the undeniable or incite his followers to riot. He won't be under multiple criminal investigations, and won't need teams of lawyers to argue his innocence in state and federal courts. Such baggage as he carries will be in his suitcase.

My point? On election day 2024, a thoughtful, moral, personable, and reasonable nominee such as Hutchinson could very likely be the first Republican presidential candidate in 20 years to win a popular vote majority. Best of all, he would take the oath of office and promise to uphold the Constitution of the United States without needing to cross his fingers. And after his years of service, of course, he would not return to Arkansas with boxes of classified documents, some of them stamped "Top Secret."

NEIL R. McMILLEN

Little Rock