Lowell approves $15.1 million budget, 9% employee raises for 2023

LOWELL -- City employees can expect a 9% raise next year, one the city leaders hope will keep Lowell competitive with surrounding municipalities.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a $15.1 million budget for 2023 that includes the cost-of-living raise. Competition with surrounding cities has made it difficult to fill positions, Lowell officials said.

Every department head in the city has said his employees' wages are not competitive, according to Finance Director Darcy Richard. Lowell may not be able to compete with the large revenue of Rogers and Springdale, but the approved raises will help compete with smaller municipalities in the region, she said.

Additional pay increases for police and f ire department employees who earn specific certificates were approved as a part of the budget. The total amount of police certificate pay will increase from about $9,000 up to about $40,000. Total fire certificate pay will amount to about $15,000. Fire employees were not previously compensated for earning certificates, according to Richard.

The city is also working on a step pay structure -- wherein pay rates increase regularly on a set schedule -- for next year's budget, she said. Some other cities in the area offer step raises as well, Richard said. The city's website says it has about 60 full-time employees.

Mayor Chris Moore said the city will continue to try to improve salaries.

Members of the City Council and Planning Commission will also receive raises, according to the budget. Council members would be paid $300 per meeting, a $50 increase. Commissioners would be paid $125 per meeting, a $25 increase. They must attend the meeting in-person to be paid.

The entire budget includes about $15.1 million in revenue, $15.1 million in expenses and capital projects and a surplus of $33,448.

The 2023 budget represents an estimated $1 million increase in expenses compared to the approved 2022 budget, mostly due to wage increases, according to Richard.

Changes made to the 2023 budget since the council's November meeting include the input of actual numbers for workers' compensation and unemployment costs and the addition of a part-time animal shelter position, she said.

The general fund budget, which encompasses most city departments, is $11.7 million. Just under half of the general fund goes to employee salaries. An estimated $8.7 million in city and county sales tax revenue is included in the general fund budget.

The police and fire departments' expenses, including personnel costs and capital projects, total about $2.8 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

Street and utility funds are separate from the general fund budget. The Street Department budget is about $3 million.

Bill Adams, Eric Schein, Kendell Stucki, Lisa DeGifford, Steve Whitehead and David Adams voted for the budget. Bethany Rosenbaum voted against it. Marin Miller abstained.

Rosenbaum said she would like the city to conduct a pay study with a third-party firm, hire an in-house attorney and prioritize community services in its budget. She also said she would like a part-time museum position to be added to next year's budget.

Schein said there was no need to conduct the suggested pay study or hire an in-house attorney.

Richard said some bond money going toward projects and services like city parks does not appear in the 2023 budget.

Moore said the city had trouble in the past hiring a part-time worker for the museum because of the low pay and concerns at the time about covid-19.

In other business, the council also unanimously approved the annexation of 74 acres into the city. The annexed land is located north of Apple Blossom Avenue between Old Wire and Wharton roads. The annexation requires county approval as well, Moore said.