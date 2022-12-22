LR police ID victim in fatal shooting

Little Rock police on Tuesday released the name of the man killed Sunday night in what they said appeared to be a robbery turned shooting.

A woman who called police around 9 p.m. Sunday said she had been shot at, and upon arriving at 2 Torey Pines Drive officers located a man later identified as Kenneth Perkins, 17, who was shot, according to a news release on the city’s website.

Perkins was taken to an area hospital where he died of his wounds.

The caller, Miracle Brown, 23, told police some people tried to rob her with a gun, so she fired several shots. However, detectives determined that Daryl Jones, 18, and Tamarion Jones, 15, were responsible for Perkins’ death, the release says. The release and an incident report did not say who fired the shots that killed Perkins.

Daryl and Tamarion Jones were arrested on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. Tamarion Jones is being charged as an adult.

An unnamed 17-year-old is also listed as a suspect in the report but was not arrested. The report states that at least one of the suspects was known to Brown, although it wasn’t clear how.

Daryl Jones was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed. Tamarion Jones had no bail listed on his arrest report, but the online roster does not show juvenile inmates.