Man arrested in fatal cycle collision

Jacksonville police on Monday arrested a man who they say killed a man in a drunken driving crash, according to a news release.

Kevin Karosich, 27, faces charges of negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated, the police news release says.

Officers went to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in response to a report of a crash with injuries and found the victim dead.

Police did not include the victim’s name in the news release, but a preliminary fatality report written by Jacksonville police and posted on the Arkansas Department of Safety website Tuesday indicated that Billie Barnard, 39, of Cabot was struck and killed near 6613 John Harden Drive around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

Barnard was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the time of the collision with a 2009 Chevrolet.

The fatality report does not name Karosich, and the news release does not identify his vehicle, merely stating that Karosich was determined to be at fault.

He was taken to the Police Department for a chemical sobriety test, and police said they could smell intoxicants on him, the release says.

A field sobriety test wasn’t conducted because Karosich was involved in an accident, the release says.

It says Karosich agreed to give a urine and breath sample, and the breath test showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.12. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

An online jail roster indicated that Karosich remained in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday afternoon.