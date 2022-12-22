Mayor taps Helton for LR police chief





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Wednesday named Health Helton as the city's new chief of police, promoting from the ranks a 26-year veteran of the department who Scott said aligns with his vision for law enforcement and crime reduction in the capital city.

Helton will take command effective immediately. Two city directors, as well as the leaders of both of the department's police unions, whose leaders rarely see eye-to-eye, joined Scott at a news conference at City Hall for the announcement.

Seven months after the resignation of former Chief Keith Humphrey, Helton had been serving as the city's third interim police chief in a row after the previous interim chief, Wayne Bewley, stepped down Dec. 2 ahead of his retirement at year's end.

Scott met with Helton around 9:30 Wednesday morning, less than three hours before the news conference, to notify him of his decision.

The mayor said it was signficant to have a chief promoted from within. A city news release said the city hasn't had a police chief promoted directly from the ranks since the 1970s.

"I do think it means something to the incoming officers and recruit classes who graduate, I think, in January or February, that they realize that they too can become police chief of the city where they're from," Scott said.

Helton, who in March was promoted from major to fill one of the department's three assistant chief positions after the resignation of Hayward Finks, graduated from J.A. Fair High School in 1991 and later completed additional degree programs at Central Baptist College, Liberty University and the FBI National Academy, according to his application.

He has worked for the department since 1996, first as an officer and later as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

He said he planned to focus on recruiting, community engagement and technology use as chief.

"There's no doubt, we've got some challenges we need to address," Helton said Wednesday.

It's difficult for law enforcement agencies today, Helton said, but he sees that as a challenge to do better by rekindling lost relationships with the community and relying on data-based 21st century policing tactics.

Helton was key to the development of the department's Real-Time Crime Center, a sort of technical command center within the newly completed headquarters building that allows police access to a variety of cameras and serves to better connect officers on the streets with each other and intelligence gained from surveillance.

He also said he wants all officers to think of themselves as community police officers, referring to the city's mothballed Community Oriented Police officers whom many community members have asked him about.

Helton takes command amid a rising tide of homicides in the city. As of Wednesday, 79 people had died in homicides in 2022, passing the previous all-time high of 76 set in 1993. He called the killings frustrating, senseless and cowardly.

Despite the increase in homicides, Scott on Wednesday cited city statistics that as of Monday showed violent crimes down 8% compared with that date in 2021, and crime overall down 1% in the same period.

By Dec. 19, 2021, 64 people had been killed in homicides that year. The five-year average number of homicides by that date is 50, the data showed.

That same data showed homicides had increased 23% from last year and 59% over the past five years. The decline in violent crime appeared to be mostly attributable to the 11% decrease in aggravated assault, which is also the most numerous type of violent crime.

Scott acknowledged residents may "still not feel safe" despite the positive statistics from 2021 to the present.

A meeting Scott had with leaders of the Police Department's two unions -- the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17 and the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association -- helped solidify his decision, the mayor said.

Both groups backed Helton for chief, Scott said.

Agreement between the two often-feuding unions is incredibly significant because they agree on so few few things, Ward 1 Director Virgil Miller said Wednesday.

"I'm excited about it, frankly, because I've never seen it before," Miller said.

Sgt. Rodney Lewis, Black Police Officers Association president, said he was elated when Helton applied to be chief because of Helton's experience and the respect that other agencies such as the North Little Rock police and the Arkansas State Police have for him.

"We've had our allotment of outside chiefs," Lewis said.

The Black Police Officers Association members are "110% behind" Helton and hope he will help negotiate some of the tension points the two unions have, Lewis said.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines, a frequent critic of Scott, said Wednesday afternoon that Helton was his pick and that he was pleased with Scott's decision.

Ward 7 Director BJ Wyrick said she's enthusiastic about Helton's appointment after working with him during his time leading the department's Northwest Patrol Division.

"[Our] 'new' Chief Helton has been in our community for many years," Wyrick said.

She said her constituents told her they enjoyed having Helton in their community and were upset when he took another position in the department. She sees that as a sign that Helton has always valued community policing and will continue to do so as chief.

She said she hopes that Helton's example will boost recruitment and retention, showing department officers they have a real shot of achieving leadership roles in the department.

Benny Johnson, head of Arkansas Stop the Violence, said in a news release he was very pleased with Scott's choice.

Johnson said he thinks Helton is earnest when he says he has the well-being of all Little Rock residents -- regardless of wealth, ethnicity, or race -- at heart. He said Helton has spoken at Arkansas Stop the Violence events and impressed people.

"We feel that it was best to hire within the department," Johnson said in the statement.

Wednesday's hiring comes after months of searching for a new chief. Scott initially said he would name one by the Nov. 8 election and acknowledged Wednesday his failure to meet that deadline.

When Bewley announced he was leaving, Scott pledged to hire a new chief within 60 days.

During the search process, a pool of 48 applicants was whittled down to two finalists, Scott said. He did not name the runner-up Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a roughly $315 million budget for 2023 that includes raises to police officers, firefighters and 911 communications personnel was approved at a meeting of the city Board of Directors.

The new money for first responders comes as the Police Department faces a stubbornly high number of officer vacancies along with the spike in reported homicides.

Also getting raises are nonuniformed, full-time city workers, who are set to receive a 3.5% across-the-board pay increase.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe Flaherty and Alexandria Brown of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





New Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton speaks to the media Wednesday at City Hall after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (background left) announced his selection. “There’s no doubt, we’ve got some challenges we need to address,” Helton said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





