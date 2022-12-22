McGlockton, Eagles take down No. 21 Hokies in OT

BOSTON -- During recruiting, Boston College Coach Earl Grant watched tape of Devin McGlockton playing football in high school, where he was a first-team all-state selection in Georgia.

"Devin's supposed to be playing Power 5 tight end right now. He just decided he loved basketball," Grant said Wednesday night, after McGlockton had 18 points and seven rebounds to help Boston College beat No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65 in overtime.

"He's physical. He's long, and he's got great hands. He really delivered."

McGlockton, whose uncle Chester played 12 years in the NFL, grabbed three of his rebounds in overtime, including an offensive board that set up Makai Ashton-Langford's three-pointer to take a five-point lead with 36 seconds left. The Hokies never got closer than three points after that.

"Coach always tells us to believe," said Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points and seven rebounds. "We believe we can play up there with the best of them right now. And that's all it takes. If you believe, then you can succeed. So that's definitely a statement win for us."

It was the Eagles' first win over a ranked team since 2020 -- making it the first for Grant, who's in his second year. Boston College (7-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won back-to-back games to snap a four-game losing streak.

Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts had 18 points each for Virginia Tech (11-2, 1-1), which had won six in a row.

The Hokies led by as many as eight points in the first half but trailed 57-48 with four minutes to go before scoring the next 11 points to take a 59-57 lead on Grant Basile's three-pointer with less than a minute remaining. Boston College went almost four minutes without a basket, missing five straight shots before Ashton-Langford drove and delivered a scoop shot to tie it with 32 seconds left.

Pedulla had a three-point attempt in the final seconds bounce off the rim twice before it came down. Darius Maddox grabbed the offensive rebound, but his short jumper at the buzzer went off the side of the rim.

The Eagles came out of a timeout with 76 seconds left in overtime leading by two, with the ball. They were able to run 40 seconds off the clock, thanks to an offensive rebound, before Ashton-Langford hit a long three-pointer as the shot clock wound down to make it 66-61.

Pedulla drove for a layup to make it a three-point game, but DeMarr Langford hit two free throws to keep it a two-possession game with 28 seconds left. Maddox missed an open three-pointer. The Hokies got the rebound but threw it away.

NO. 1 PURDUE 74,

NEW ORLEANS 53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue (12-0) past New Orleans (3-8).

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 86,

AUSTIN PEAY 44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points to lead Tennessee over Austin Peay.

Santiago Vescovi had 18 points, shooting 5 for 5 on three-pointers, and Jonas Aidoo set a career high with 10 points and matched his career best with nine rebounds as the Volunteers (10-2) cruised in their final tuneup before the start of SEC play next week.

The Governors (6-7) were led by Sean Durugordon and Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 11 points each.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 83,

MCNEESE STATE 44

HOUSTON -- Ja'Vier Francis scored a career-high 23 points and had 13 rebounds as No. 3 Houston (12-1) routed McNeese State (3-10).

NO. 7 TEXAS 100,

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 72

AUSTIN, Texas -- Freshman Arterio Morris scored a season-best 25 points and No. 7 Texas (10-1) beat Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) for its third straight win without suspended Coach Chris Beard.

Morris, a reserve whose previous best was 11 points, connected with 9 of 11 shots and made five three-pointers.

NO. 13 UCLA 81, UC DAVIS 54

LOS ANGELES -- Jaylen Clark had 18 points and 11 rebounds as UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn a victory over UC Davis.

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins (11-2) won their eighth consecutive game.

Elijah Pepper scored 16 points for the Aggies (7-5), just under his 20-point average per game. Robby Beasley added 14 points and Ty Johnson had 13 points for UC Davis.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 88, FLORIDA A&M 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points to help Kentucky beat Florida A&M.

Wallace scored the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats (8-3) as they took a 69-48 lead. The Rattlers (2-8) answered with a 14-0 run, cutting the deficit to seven points on Jaylen Bates' three-pointer. Wallace steadied Kentucky with a jumper and an assist on Antonio Reeves' dunk.

Bates led the Rattlers with 21 points and Dimingus Stevens added 13 points.

NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61

SEATTLE -- Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, Johni Broome also scored 18, and No. 23 Auburn (10-2) ran away in the second half for a win over Washington (9-4).