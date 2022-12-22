Metroplan director leaving in February

The executive director of Metroplan — the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, and Saline counties — is leaving the position at the end of February, the organization announced Tuesday.

Metroplan Executive Director Tab Townsell, 61, announced his resignation to the board, effective Feb. 28, 2023. Deputy Director Casey Covington will serve as interim director, effective immediately, Metroplan said in its announcement.

“It’s been my honor to work with the elected officials that serve this region and its many great cities and counties,” Townsell said in a statement.

A national search will get underway to find a permanent executive director.

Metroplan hired Townsell in 2016 after a national search. He started in January 2017.

Townsell, who had been mayor of Conway for 18 years, replaced Jim McKenzie. McKenzie had run Metroplan for 28 years.

Townsell’s wife, Mary Jo Heye-Townsell, will become Sherwood’s mayor in January.