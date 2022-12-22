Musk asserts cost cuts saved Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk says his aggressive cost-cutting at Twitter proved necessary for the social platform to survive next year as the company struggles, in part under the hefty debt load of his $44 billion takeover.

On Tuesday, Musk said Twitter Inc. was on course for $3 billion of negative cash flow before he stepped in to stem losses by dismissing more than half the company's staff and making other cuts.

"This company is like, basically, you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work," he told a late-night audience on a Twitter Spaces call Tuesday.

Musk confirmed late Tuesday he will remain CEO of the company until securing an executive willing to replace him. His announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked Musk to step down in an online poll the billionaire had created.

Roughly 58% of respondents favored a replacement. Musk had also promised to honor the vote. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" he tweeted. "After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

Since taking over the San Francisco-based company in late October, Musk's run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

Musk said late Tuesday he "spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy" and trying to build a stronger paid subscription service because Twitter otherwise appeared on track for a roughly $3 billion loss next year.

He partly blamed the $12.5 billion in debt tied to his April agreement to buy the company, as well as the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate increases.

Some of Musk's actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. He has laid off more than half of Twitter's workforce, released contract content moderators and disbanded a council of trust and safety advisors that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech and other problems on the platform.

The Tesla CEO has also alienated investors at his electric vehicle company over concerns that Twitter is taking too much of his attention, and possibly offending loyal customers.

Even more unnerving for investors, shares of Tesla Inc. are down 35% since Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, costing investors billions. Tesla's market value was over $1.1 trillion on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed he was buying up Twitter shares.

The company has since lost 58% of its value, at a time when rival auto makers are cutting in on Tesla's dominant share of EV sales.

Shares fell Wednesday, as they have every day this week. A single share of Tesla that cost about $400 to start the year can now be had for less than $140.

In the Twitter Spaces event, Musk painted a dire picture of the company's finances but suggested he has managed to avert a total meltdown.

Twitter's costs in 2021 tallied nearly $5.6 billion, according to the company's last public annual report.

Musk said the company was on track to spend about $5 billion next year. Taken with the debt payments required as a result of the acquisition, Twitter was staring down about $6.5 billion in expenses in 2023, prompting Musk's drastic moves to slash costs.

Now, Musk said Twitter was on track to bring in revenue of about $3 billion in 2023, with around $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet. That's about $2 billion less in revenue than the $5.1 billion reported at the end of 2021.

Analysts had been forecasting about the same for 2022, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg before the transaction's Oct. 28 close.

"I now think that Twitter will, in fact, be OK next year," Musk said, adding that he expects the company to "roughly" hit cash flow break-even.

Still, he conceded that "this will be difficult." Musk added that advertisers, which account for the bulk of revenue, have been asking "sane" but "tough" questions about their return on investment.

Bantering with Twitter followers earlier this week, he said that the person replacing him "must like pain a lot" to run a company that he said has been "in the fast lane to bankruptcy."

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted. "There is no successor."

Information for this article was contributed by Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and staff of The Associated Press.