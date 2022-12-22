• In an increasingly complex web of litigation, "Rust" first assistant director Dave Halls countersued Alec Baldwin and other crew members from the film, during the production of which the actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Halls' suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, follows a lawsuit brought by Baldwin that alleges the assistant director and other crew members caused Hutchins' death by failing to follow proper safety procedures on set. Baldwin's lawsuit, in turn, was in response to a complaint filed by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell accusing the actor and others of negligence. In his lawsuit, Halls says he is in no way liable for any harm suffered by Mitchell. He blames Baldwin, prop master Sarah Zachry, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and weapons supplier Seth Kenney and his company for breaching their duties to him. Halls is seeking to be indemnified against Baldwin and the other crew members, as well as compensation for any damages he may be liable for if Mitchell wins her case. The litigation was filed as a New Mexico district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, weighs whether to bring criminal charges against Baldwin and up to three other people in the new year.

• Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, recently visited a 988 call center that's part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance of mental health for adults and children as well as the pain of rising antisemitism, met with crisis counselors and call center operators in Hyattsville, Md. "Instead of calling 911 for emergency, we need to get everyone to know that it's 988 for any issue that revolves around mental health or suicidal ideation or those feelings of being alone," Emhoff said. He noted that the average hold time on calls is 32 seconds. The Biden administration wants to highlight the helpline as a support system, particularly as the holiday season often brings up feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. The 988 helpline, launched in July, is staffed with mental health counselors around the country and was designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911. Those needing help can call or text. The administration has handed out more than $130 million in grants for 988 this month and invested more than $432 million to get the hotline up and running. The system builds on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of more than 200 crisis centers nationwide staffed by counselors who answer millions of calls each year. Calls to the old lifeline, at (800) 273-8255, will still go through even with 988 in place.