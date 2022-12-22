The world in brief: Netanyahu announces Israeli coalition

Netanyahu announces Israeli coalition

JERUSALEM- Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline. His Likud Party released a brief video clip of the smiling Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.

The move came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners -- who still need to finalize their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu's Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process "as soon as possible next week." A date for its swearing-in was not immediately announced.

Even if he is successful, Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead. He will preside over a coalition dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.

Iran kills 2 people, arrests 2 in shooting

CAIRO -- Iranian security forces killed two men and arrested two others after a deadly shooting last month in a southwestern city, amid conflicting accounts of the incident that coincided with a wave of anti-government protests, state-run media reported.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the two suspects killed were behind last month's shooting that left seven people dead at a bazaar in the small, working-class city of Izeh in the Khuzestan province. The country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and Intelligence Ministry also arrested two other suspects in the same operation.

The Guard did not release any details about when the raid took place or how the suspects were killed. Authorities offered no evidence to support the four suspects' alleged involvement. The government has labeled the attack an "act of terror," but families and rights groups have cast doubt on that claim, accusing security forces of opening fire on civilians as protests convulsed the city.

The shooting in Izeh on Nov. 16 killed three children, including a 10-year-old boy and a woman, authorities reported at the time. A funeral for the boy, Kian Pirfalak, later prompted an outpouring of outrage as his mother delivered an emotional speech blaming plainclothes security forces for attacking their car as she begged them not to shoot, according to videos of the funeral service posted on social media.

The Biden administration also announced new sanctions Wednesday on Iran's chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country's security forces for their roles in the suppression of protests.

Mexican army nabs cartel boss's brother

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said.

The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.

The U.S. Treasury Department lists Antonio Oseguera's alias as "El Tony Montana," an apparent reference to the fictional protagonist of the 1983 gangster film "Scarface."

Antonio Oseguera is on a Treasury Department sanctions list for his ties to the cartel. However, it was not immediately clear if there is a U.S. warrant of extradition request for him.

European rocket, 2 satellites fall into sea

PARIS -- The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.

Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said a decrease in pressure was observed in the Vega C rocket's second stage approximately 2 minutes and 22 seconds after liftoff, "leading to the premature end of the mission."

"Under standard procedure, the order of destruction of the launcher was given" by France's CNES space agency, Arianespace said. "No damage to persons or properties occurred."

The launch, operated by the European Space Agency, was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 11.8 inches.

Together with Arianespace, the agency appointed an independent inquiry commission to analyze the failure and to ensure the Vega program can resume, Stefano Bianchi, ESA's Vega program manager, said.

The focus of the investigation is the launcher's second stage, a Zefiro 40 engine made by Italian company Avio, he said.



