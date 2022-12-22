The nation in brief: New Pittsburgh bridge set for opening

New Pittsburgh bridge set for opening

PITTSBURGH -- Pennsylvania officials say a newly built bridge to replace the one that collapsed earlier this year in Pittsburgh will open to traffic by the end of December.

Gov. Tom Wolf and other state and local officials marked the announcement Wednesday by walking across the new Fern Hollow bridge and holding a ribbon-cutting. Wolf called the speedy work "the power of government working for the people in Pennsylvania."

The 50-year-old bridge carries Forbes Avenue over Frick Park, Fern Hollow Creek and Tranquil Trail, and collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28 -- hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge maintenance.

The collapse sent a city bus and four cars about 100 feet down a ravine carved by the creek. Another vehicle drove off the east bridge abutment and landed on its roof.

No one died, but a few people required hospital treatment -- including at least two for serious injuries -- and rescuers had to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few passengers on the bus.

Natural gas lines along the bridge ruptured, causing a large gas leak and evacuation of nearby homes.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said it is investigating the cause of the collapse.

Up to $25.3 million in federal funds was used to build a new structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has said.

Officials say they sped up the work by several years by running multiple design phases simultaneously, including foundation, substructure, superstructure, utility relocation, environmental and aesthetic work.

Dead hopeful's sibling wins Georgia race

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The brother of a deceased Georgia state representative won a special election to replace him Tuesday.

The Rev. Karlton Howard won about 68% of the vote in a four-way special Democratic primary in House District 129, according to final unofficial results. The district covers parts of Augusta.

He will replace his brother, longtime Rep. Henry "Wayne" Howard, who died in October.

The election was a special Democratic primary because no Republicans or members of other parties qualified to run against the now-deceased Howard in the spring.

Private security contractor Brad Owens finished second, while project manager Scott Cambers was third and student Davis Green was fourth.

Murdaugh won't face the death penalty

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.

"After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday.

Murdaugh faces murder charges in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. The scion of a prominent legal family has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied any involvement in the slayings.

Murdaugh's legal team welcomed the move, noting in a statement that it removes any impediments to beginning the trial on the scheduled start date of Jan. 23.

A grand jury recently indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the dozens of charges handed down since his family's deaths.

Sleeping girl, 12, dies in dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A sleeping 12-year-old girl was killed before dawn Wednesday when shots were fired into her Birmingham, Ala., home, the mayor said.

The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. A 12-year-old child had been struck by gunfire, and firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. Police Sgt. Monica Law said it appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

The Jefferson County coroner's office identified the girl as Audriana Pearson.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the girl was in bed when she was struck by a bullet.

"[Audriana] was all set to enjoy her Christmas break. But while she slept in her bed last night, her life was robbed from her. She was the victim of a drive-by, another one of our children stolen from us due to the intentional and reckless behavior of others," Woodfin said.

The mayor said 17 bullets were fired into the home. No suspects are in custody, police said. Law said no other homes appear to have been fired upon.

Woodfin said he spoke to the girl's mother. Audriana, known as Minnie, would have turned 13 next month, the mayor said. She had been hoping for a pink iPad or AirPods for Christmas.

"There is very little to be merry about in households where laughter has been silenced by gunfire, and that breaks my heart," the mayor said.

"Children deserve to be safe at home with their families and enjoying the holiday season. They do not deserve to be gunned down while at home where they expect comfort and safety," a police statement said.



