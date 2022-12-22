



Combs family buying

Stone Bank's parent

Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Stone Bank, will be sold to the Combs family of Missouri in a cash transaction, according to a news release Wednesday.

The completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approval and approval of Stone Bancshares shareholders.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Stone Bank started in 2009 when a group of investors purchased the Bank of Altheimer and moved its charter to Mountain View, the news release said. Stone Bank operates locations in Mountain View, White Hall, Little Rock, Harrison, DeWitt, and Gillett. As of November 30, the Bank had total assets of $650 million and 116 employees.

"We are pleased to look ahead with the Combs family," said Marnie Oldner, Stone Bank's chief executive officer and a Stone Bancshares vice president. "Kendall Combs has expressed great confidence in our team, and we are pleased that he and his family expect us to continue operating ... as an Arkansas-chartered bank."

The Combs family owns four banks chartered in Branson, Kimberling City, Alton, and Grandin, Mo., operating a total of twelve branches in southern Missouri. The Combs family is also involved in the hospitality and commercial real estate businesses, the news release said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Solar array at finish

for LR fitness chain

Seal Solar is nearing completion of a solar project that will save 10 Fitness, a Little Rock company with 13 health clubs around the state, about $6 million over 30 years. The 1.299-megawatt solar array is located near Bald Knob.

"Seal approached us about doing a solar array a couple of years ago. They explained how it worked and we ran the numbers. It was a no brainer," said Eric Buckner, chief executive officer of 10 Fitness.

The solar array will generate enough energy to cover more than 90% of the monthly electric bill for eight of the company's fitness facilities. "Seal Solar has been helpful and professional throughout the process and I'm so glad that we partnered with them," Buckner said.

Seal Solar has completed more than 850 projects across the state since its start in 2015.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index finishes

at 782.67, up 15.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 782.67, up 15.61.

"Better than expected consumer confidence data allayed investor's recessionary fears as equities rose for a second consecutive day accompanied by light trading volume with the energy and industrials sectors outperforming," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



