NFL Capsule

Jaguars at Jets

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Jets by 1 1/2

SERIES Jaguars lead 8-7; Jets beat Jaguars 26-21 on Dec. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Jaguars beat Cowboys 40-34 in OT; Jets lost to Lions 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.JETS (RK)

(10) 127.2RUSH107.6 (24)

(1) 240.7PASS229.2 (15)

(6) 367.9YARDS336.9 (19)

(12) 23.9POINTS20.1 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.JETS (RK)

(16) 118.1RUSH111.5 (11)

(29) 252.6PASS193.9 (4)

(27) 370.7YARDS305.4 (3)

(21) 23.4POINTS18.8 (T4)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been one of the hottest players in the league, passing for 318 yards and a career-high 4 TD last week in an OT win over the Cowboys. But he and the Jaguars go up against a Jets defense that is ranked fourth against the pass and tied for fourth in scoring defense.