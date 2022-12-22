No signees for Golden Lions





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will have to wait until the new calendar year to make an official splash for its latest recruits.

According to the school's sports information department, the Golden Lions didn't sign anyone during Wednesday's opening day of the NCAA's early period because they're still searching for their next head coach.

UAPB is closing in on a new coach after narrowing down its pool of applicants to replace Doc Gamble, who was fired on October 20 following a 34-31 home defeat to Alabama A&M – the team's fifth straight loss. Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell was named as interim head coach and guided UAPB to a 1-3 finish over its final four games, including a 19-14 victory at Alabama State on Nov. 24.

However, the process of finding a new coach has taken a bit longer than the program expected, and that's made signing players for the Class of 2023 particularly tough.

Last year, Gamble, who went 8-15 in his nearly three seasons as coach, signed 13 players during the early period, with several of those seeing extended field time last season. But after opening with back-to-back wins over Lane College and North American University, the Golden Lions struggled sustaining that early success. The team dropped eight in a row before Treadwell led them to a dramatic win over the Hornets in their season finale.

UAPB finished 3-8 but had three players earn All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors, led by first-team offensive lineman and Football Championship Subdivision All-American Mark Evans II. Running back Kayvon Britten, who led the league in touchdowns with 16 and was second in rushing with 1,095 yards, and punter Josh Sanchez were second-team picks.

The next signing period will begin on Feb. 1.







