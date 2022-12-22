BASEBALL Orioles acquire McCann

The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) and cash from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named. McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with 3 home runs and 18 RBI with the Mets last season. He joins a Baltimore team that already has perhaps the top young catcher in the game in Adley Rutschman. But McCann, 32, could be a capable backup and fill the type of role veteran Robinson Chirinos did last season. McCann is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020.

FOOTBALL Titans go with Willis

The Tennessee Titans appear set to find out just how much rookie quarterback Malik Willis has grown since his previous NFL start. With veteran Ryan Tannehill one of 17 Titans on their lengthy injury report, they also may wind up learning if the rookie can help extend their streak as AFC South champs. Tannehill missed both a second straight practice Wednesday. The Titans (7-7) signed Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday, giving them a fourth quarterback with Kevin Hogan on the practice squad. They host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday — the same team Willis made his first NFL start against Oct. 30 in a 17-10 win. That day, the third-round draft pick out of Liberty threw only one pass in the second half. Derrick Henry led the way, running for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns on 32 carries. The Titans finished with 314 yards rushing — the second-best total in franchise history. Willis also started a 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. He came off the bench last week and was 3 of 4 for 20 yards while running once for 8 yards.

Brown’s charges dropped

No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa, Fla., home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday. Investigators completed a review of all available evidence and decided to drop the misdemeanor battery charges, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A warrant for Brown’s arrest also has been recalled. Tampa police enlisted the state attorney’s office’s assistance to determine whether there was probable cause to arrest Brown, 34, after a verbal altercation on Nov. 28. A police report said Brown threw a shoe at a woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out. “Based on the facts and circumstances known to both agencies from extensive on-scene interviews by law enforcement of the alleged victim, it was determined that probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant on one count of misdemeanor first degree battery,” the state attorney’s statement said. Investigators sought an in-person statement under oath from the woman prior to making a final charging decision, which included the possibility of upgrading the charge to a felony. But during a Dec. 16 interview, the accuser recanted her previous allegations “regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the statement said.

BASKETBALL Knicks lose pick for tampering

The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed. Brunson was the Knicks’ big acquisition in the summer — a four-year, $104 million deal. The Knicks were the favorites to land the New Jersey native all along if he decided to leave the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks had hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach. Rick Brunson had played for the Knicks and his agent was Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks president. But the NBA found after an investigation that the Knicks went even further to increase their advantage by taking part in discussions involving Jalen Brunson before free agency opened on June 30. He is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, by far the best of his five-year career.