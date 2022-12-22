OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

MISSOURI STATE 55, UALR 48

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock dropped its non-conference finale Wednesday afternoon at Missouri State's Great Southern Bank Arena, unable to dig out of an eight-point hole in the fourth quarter in Springfield, Mo.

Freshman Faith Lee set a career-high with 17 points and Tia Harvey added 14 for the Trojans, but they couldn't capitalize on a first quarter in which UALR (3-8) forced the Bears into 10 turnovers and limited the hosts to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Missouri State (5-4) led at halftime, and although the Trojans closed on a 9-0 run, they never got the game back within a possession at any point over the final 17-plus minutes.

The Bears outrebounded UALR 41-25, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds in the process. The Trojans again didn't make a three-pointer -- UALR finished 0-for-3 from distance -- and they logged seven assists on 17 made field goals.