100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1922

MOUNT IDA -- Clarence Hopson, Jimmie Estes, and Hiram Fryar, a section crew of the Caddo Valley logging road, Saturday unearthed two human skeletons on the Gaston farm, nine miles west of here. The skeletons lay across each other and were only about a foot under the ground. They were in good condition, but crumbled when touched and exposed to the air, with the exception of the skulls. It is supposed that they are the bodies of Indians and may be a century old.

50 years ago

Dec. 22, 1972

• The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, which operates the city Bureau for Conventions and Visitors, the Auditorium, and the parking garage adjacent to the Auditorium, Thursday approved a 1973 budget of $390,800. Allocations were $235,779 for the Bureau, $83,623 for the Auditorium, and $71,398 for the parking garage, which is expected to open in March. The budget anticipates income of $574,800, but expects to reserve $134,000 for future loan repayment and $50,000 for possible capital expenditures.

25 years ago

Dec. 22, 1997

• Jacksonville city leaders decided in 1994 that changing the status of Rebsamen Regional Medical Center from a city-owned to a nonprofit hospital would help it increase Rebsamen's ability to provide quality medical services as the health-care marketplace becomes more competitive. The hospital has since expanded and developed partnerships with St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center in Little Rock, which is building a major health-care network in central Arkansas. "It would have been very difficult do those things with a municipally owned hospital," Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Swaim said.

10 years ago

Dec. 22, 2012

• Dorcas House, a facility for women who are recovering from domestic violence and addiction, has received $200,000 in federal funds, according to Chris Masingill, co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority. The money will help renovate the facility and benefit the Dorcas House job-training program, which trains about 250 women at the facility each year, Masingill said in a news release. The program helps participants earn a high school equivalency degree through partnerships with Our House, an organization that works with the homeless, and Pulaski Technical College, a community college based in North Little Rock. Participants may also receive guidance on starting a small business or taking courses toward certification and degree programs. The renovation work at Dorcas House includes the construction of two security gates as well as the installation of energy-efficient windows and a heating and air-conditioning system. Dorcas House in Little Rock serves women from 34 counties in Arkansas.