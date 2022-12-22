Pitt DE among

transfers to sign

• Pittsburgh defensive end transfer John Morgan III along with three other transfers signed with the University of Arkansas on Wednesday.

Morgan, 6-2, 265 pounds, visited the Razorbacks last weekend after previously visiting Missouri. He reportedly received offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado and others since entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 12 games this season. Morgan had 76 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles during his Pitt career.

Morgan played in three games as a freshman in 2018 and was able to preserve his redshirt. Because the 2020 season was impacted by covid-19, Morgan has the opportunity to play a sixth season.

Previously committed transfers Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun, North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell and Texas A&M-Commerce receiver Andrew Armstrong also signed with the Hogs.

-- Richard Davenport