Police: Dog kills infant in Cave Springs

CAVE SPRINGS — Police are investigating the death of an infant who was killed by the family dog last week, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said.

Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett said Wednesday the case is still an active investigation, and he declined further comment.

Smith said his office was notified Dec. 14 by Cave Springs police they were investigating the death of a 4-day-old girl.

Smith said based on statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined the fatal injuries were inflicted on the baby by a family dog.

“While the investigation is ongoing, at this point I do not expect that it will result in criminal charges,” Smith said.