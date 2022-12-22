PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BOYS

HUNTSVILLE 54, GRAVETTE 28

The Eagles won their second straight 4A-1 Conference game by routing Gravette. Huntsville (6-5, 2-0) dominated the second half by outscoring the Lions 31-16. Troy Lambert led the way for the Eagles with 17 points.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 56, ROGERS HERITAGE 28

The Wildcats doubled-up Heritage in the 6A-West Conference opener. Jaxon Conley led the way for Har-Ber (7-2, 1-0) with a game-high 19 points and Nate Kingsbury scored 16. Ben Manuel scored 11 points for Heritage (2-7, 0-1).

BERRYVILLE 66, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 51

Berryville steadily built to its early 14-5 lead and went on to claim a 4A-1 Conference road win over Shiloh Christian. Jake Wilson had 18 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Bobcats (11-3, 2-1), who led 34-18 at halftime and 52-33 after three quarters. Nate Allen added 15 points and D.J. Colbert 12 for Berryville. Bodie Neal and Walker Shankle each had 16 for Shiloh (1-11, 0-2), while Duke Bowman added 12.

HOT SPRINGS 70, ALMA 61

Alma dug itself another early hole Tuesday at Hot Springs. Down 16 late in the first quarter, the Airedales rallied to within six (49-43) on Miles Kendrick’s 3-pointer early in the second half before falling to the Trojans. The Airedales (2-9) have trailed at the half in all but one of their games this season. Octavious Rhodes and Nasir Hannah led the Trojans (4-3) with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Camden Curd and Easton Boggs led the Airedales with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Israel Towns-Robinson, despite two fouls in the first minute, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kendrick had 11 points for Alma, and Carmani Smith finished with four assists.

DARDANELLE 71, CLARKSVILLE 45

The Dardanelle Sand Lizards have emerged as he No. 1 team to beat from the 4A-4. Braden Tanner scored 21 points and freshman Creed Vega added 11 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to pace the Sand Lizards to a victory over Clarksville, the team’s 13th victory in 15 games. Dardanelle is 5-0 in league play. Jeremiah Estep led the Panthers (2-10, 1-3) with 11 points. Gage Reed and Braxton Payne added nine points each. Clarksville’s Phillip Taylor and Hayden Clark had six and five points, respectively.

COUNTY LINE 65, OZARK 47

Twenty-two up, twenty-two down. Cooper Watson scored 20 points to power unbeaten County Line to a 65-47 win over Ozark in a battle of regional rivals. The Indians’ Trernt Johnston and Aundrae Milum added 16 and 13, respectively. County Line (22-0) got 12 points from Kelby Rudd.

CEDARVILLE 67, TWO RIVERS 45

Hayden Morton’s 23 points carried the Cedarville Pirates to a 67-45 come-from-behind win over the Two Rivers Gators Tuesday in 3A-4 play. Two Rivers (3-7, 0-2) built an early 21-13 lead after one quarter before the Pirates outscored the Gators, 37-17, over the next two quarters to take control. Lane Hightower added 17 for the Pirates (4-5, 2-1). Diego Casamayer led the Gators with a game-high 30 points.

CHARLESTON 56, BOONEVILLE 28

Brandon Scott poured in 21 points to help lead Charleston to a win over Booneville in the delayed 3A-4 opener for both teams. Colton Fisher and Raiden Ferguson led Booneville (4-3, 0-1) with nine and eight points, respectively. Brevyn Ketter and Drake Dodson led the Tigers (1-3, 1-0) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

LAVACA 53, ELKINS 40

Jetson Wagner hit eight 3-pointers to carry Lavaca to a 53-40 win over Elkins Tuesday. The Arrows have won six straight. Wagner finished with 27 points for Lavaca (12-3). Andrew Johnson finished with eight.

SCRANTON 60, MAGAZINE 53

Shane Baker and Connor Pintado combined for 37 points in Scranton’s 60-53 win over 2A foe Magazine. The Rockets, who compete in the 1A-4 Conference, got a game-high 19 points from Baker.

CEDARVILLE 38, DANVILLE 34

Lane Hightower and Hayden Morton scored 16 points apiece to help lead Cedarville to a win over Danville in 3A-4 play. The Pirates (3-5, 1-1) outscored the Little Johns 12-8 in the final eight minutes.

PARIS 70, DANVILLE 53

The Paris Eagles stretched their winning streak to three Tuesday with a 70-53 win over the Danville Little John’s. Sam Muldrow and Konnor Edwards led the Eagles (8-3, 3-0) with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Juan Santos added 11 for the winners.

GIRLS

FS NORTHSIDE 61, SILOAM SPRINGS 52

The Lady Bears claimed a nonconference win as Erianna Gooden and Karys Washington combined for 43 points. Gooden scored 22 to lead the way for Northside (6-2, 1-0) and Washington poured in 21. Kaliahni Jacklik hit five three-pointers and scored 22 for the Lady Panthers (4-7). Brooke Ross added 15 for Siloam Springs.

GRAVETTE 65, HUNTSVILLE 58

The Lady Lions outscored Huntsville 16-8 in the third quarter to lead 51-40 and held on for the 4A-1 Conference win. Gravette (5-4, 2-0 4A-1) used a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Brynn Romine led the way with 16 points, while DaLacie Wishon added 14, Alexa Parker 13 and Keeley Elsea chipped in 12 for Gravett, which led 39-32 at halftime. Alissa Pillow led Huntsville with 16, while Julie Emmitt added 15.

BERRYVILLE 38, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 32

Berryville used a 15-4 run in the second quarter to pull away from Shiloh Christian, then held off the Lady Saints enough to take a 4A-1 Conference win in Springdale. The outburst allowed the Lady Bobcats (3-4, 1-1) to turn a one-point lead into a 24-12 halftime cushion before Shiloh (2-7, 0-2) pulled within 29-23 to end the third quarter. Mia Thurman had 13 for Berryville, followed by Hannah Youngblood with

12. Sydney Wyand led Shiloh with 14 points.

BOONEVILLE 62, CHARLESTON 31

Leigh Swint put put Booneville ahead for good at 12-11 in the first quarter of the team’s victory in 3A-4 play. Swint led the Ladycats (5-4, 1-0) with a game-high 20 points. Karmen Kent and Lexi Frankin added 12 points each, and Carah Miller added 11. Kytan Johnson led Charleston (4-5, 0-1) with 12 points.

OZARK 60, COUNTY LINE 21

Briley Burns continued her torrid December with 18 points in just over a quarter of playing time as the Lady Hillbillies rolled to a win over the County Line Indians. Jayleigh Smith led the Indians (3-14) with nine points. Burns, a John Brown University commit, had scored 25 points in Ozark’s previous three games.

ALMA 48, HOT SPRINGS 44

Lydia Mann scored a season-high 17 points to help lead Alma to a win over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans. Alma (3-6) took control with an 18-0 first-half scoring run. Kyabra Lomax led Hot Springs (2-6) with 14 points. Beth Ann Mullinex added

12. Hot Springs fought back by hitting seven second-half 3-pointers. Presli Taylor and Halena Dugger finished with 12 points each for Alma.

PARIS 52, DANVILLE 26

The Paris Lady Eagles got another big night from Brailey Forst Tuesday against Danville. Forst scored 23 points to lead Paris (6-7, 2-1) to a rout of Danville in 3A-4 play. Annabelle Perry and Jayden Wells finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Eagles got two points each from MaKaiie Carter, Preslee Bowman, and Kaydence Freeman. Paris plays Elkins next week at the Mansfield Tournament.

MANSFIELD 64, ACORN 46

Alyson Edwards and Kynslee Ward combined for 36 points and 11 rebounds to help power Mansfield to a win over Acorn in 2A-4 play. Edwards had 18 points and eight boards for the winners (11-2, 2-0). Natalie Allison finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The Lady Tigers’ Kaylee Ward and Harlie Fuller each had six points. Ward also dished out three assists and pulled down four rebounds.

THADEN SCHOOL 46, MULBERRY 38

Mulberry dropped a close game to Thaden in 1A-1 West play Tuesday. Ashtyn Conley led the Yellowjackets (8-10, 2-2) with a team-high 13 points. Brooklynn Jobe added eight, and Georgia Fields and Katlynn O’Bar had six apiece.

LAVACA 56, ELKINS 53

A night after scoring 18 points in the team’s 47-26 win over Greenland, Katie May added a game-high 23 points to power Lavaca to a victory over Elkins. The Lady Arrows (11-6) have won four of their last five games.

GAME REPORTS:

