PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville West linebacker Jones signs with UCA; Tigers’ Ficklin to become a Redbird









CENTERTON -- Just minutes before Bentonville West dismissed its last class for its holiday break Wednesday morning, Braden Jones finished his long-awaited plans for his next school.

The senior linebacker signed his national letter of intent to play football at Central Arkansas inside the Wolverine Athletic Complex, and Jones said he will be in Conway to begin classes in January.

"I'm just ready to get going," Jones said. "I think starting early will help, and I'm just ready to get going in January.

"Being down there, I will be so close to my family and stuff like that. It all worked for me to be at a good school for the next four years. It took my some time to make my decision to go there, and there was never any doubt after that."

Jones, who committed to UCA in the summer, want on to earn all-state honors and helped the Wolverines finished with an 8-4 season overall and a 5-2 mark in 7A-West Conference play. He mainly excelled at linebacker, where he was positioned in the box.

He finished the season as West's leader with 117 tackles -- 78 solos, 31 assists, 7 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack. He also had eight quarterback pressures and had one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

"It's always big when a kid gets an opportunity to get an education and get it paid for," West coach Bryan Pratt said. "In this case, it's a full scholarship because it's a (NCAA) Division I school.

"It's a huge opportunity to do what he loves and also get a good education. When you do that and not have any debt, it's a special day for you. I'm excited for him because there's been a lot of effort and time he put in up here. When you get to where he is now, it's time to celebrate."

The only slight change for Jones when he gets to UCA will be his position, where he will go from a "sam" linebacker to a "will" position. In the meantime, he will prepare himself for what he expects to see with the Bears.

"I'll be getting my speed up," Jones said. "I'll also be trying to get faster and stronger, so that when I get down there I will be ready to go."

Ficklin to become a Redbird

Bentonville tailback Josh Ficklin also made his decision final Wednesday as he signed his national letter of intent with Illinois State.

Ficklin graduated Wednesday from Bentonville and will make the trip to the campus -- located in Normal, Ill. -- next month.

"They wanted me to go ahead and sign," Ficklin said. "I guess I will go up there and learn the playbook and try to get a grasp on the system so I'll be ready to be playing next month."

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Ficklin became only the ninth running back in Arkansas' largest classifications to run for 1,000 yards or more in each of his three seasons. He finished the season with 1,541 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground as he helped Bentonville to an 11-2 record, a 7A-West Conference championship and a trip to the Class 7A state championship game against Bryant.

UCA early signing period signees

POS.;PLAYER;HT.;WT.;HOMETOWN (COLLEGE/HS)

DB;Torik Aigbedion*;6-0;175;Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

WR;JaBraxton Boone;6-1;200;Ridgeland, Miss. (Ridgeland HS)

RB;Landon Chambers;5-11;215;Keller, Texas (Fossil Ridge HS)

WR;Daithan Davis*;6-4;210;Barlow, Fla. (Georgia Military College)

OL;Joey Dickson;6-3;295;Boyd, Texas (Boyd HS)

DB;Stephen Edwards*;6-0;175;Sardis, Miss. (NE Mississippi CC)

DB;Jacobrien Eichelberger*;6-1;180;Altheimer (Mississippi Delta CC)

K;Jake Gaster*;5-11;170;Frisco, Texas (Trinity Valley CC)

DB;Malachi Graham;5-10;195;Bryant (Bryant HS)

DB;Miguel Graham;6-1;175;Bryant (Bryant HS)

TE;Ben Haulmark;6-3;240;Russellville (Russellville HS)

DB;Andrew Hayes*;6-0;180;Bryant (Ouachita Baptist)

LB;Braden Jones*;5-11;195;Bentonville (Bentonville West)

WR;Doug Nelson;6-3;195;Hazelhurst, Miss. (Hazelhurst HS)

LB;Michael Onwuzurike*;6-0;220;Allen, Texas (East Central Okla.)

DB;Dude Person*;5-10;205;Oxford, Miss (NW Mississippi CC)

RB;ShunDerrick Powell*;5-7;175;Hoxie (North Alabama)

OL;CJ Rayborn;6-4;280;Southaven, Miss. (Southaven HS)

DE;Reggie Shepherd*;6-3;245;Sebastopol, Miss (Hinds CC)

OL;Caleb Shirron;6-5;290;Cabot (Cabot HS)

LB;Ashtyn Williams;6-1;205; Little Rock (Joe T. Robinson)

DL;Kiyon Williams*;6-2;260;Oxford, Miss. (NW Mississippi CC)

* Indicates early enrollee









Bentonville's Josh Ficklin, seen Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football Offensive Player of the Year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





