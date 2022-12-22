Razorbacks coast despite no Smith





FAYETTEVILLE -- With Nick Smith watching from the bench -- out indefinitely for "right knee management" according to a University of Arkansas pregame news release -- the No. 10 Razorbacks had no problem beating North Carolina-Asheville 85-51 on Wednesday night in Walton Arena.

It was the seventh game Smith, a freshman guard from Jacksonville projected as a high first-round NBA Draft pick, has missed with an issue regarding his knee.

Smith missed the first six games for what also was termed "management" for his knee according to an Arkansas news release on Nov. 7. He has played in the five games with four starts, but took himself out of the previous two games as a precautionary measure.

"Nick is a competitor and he looked forward to playing for the Razorbacks," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's been in and out of the lineup, and we just want him to get healthy as quickly as possible and for him to be 100%."

Musselman declined to be specific when asked about the nature of Smith's knee injury or whether he might be able to play in Arkansas' SEC opener at LSU on Dec. 28.

"I mean, he's out indefinitely, and that's what it is," Musselman said. "So there's nothing else.

"He's out indefinitely and he's going to continue to rehab as best as he can."

Wednesday night was the first game the Razorbacks (11-1) have played without Smith and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 6 against North Carolina-Greensboro.

"We're really deep and we have a really strong bench," said senior forward Jalen Graham, who led Arkansas with a season-high 16 points off the bench and hit 8 of 10 shots. "We have really athletic players, and it should be hard for teams to play with us.

"I'm just glad we took care of business."

The Razorbacks finished with a 41-11 edge in bench points.

"Obviously we miss [Smith's] scoring, but we're still a really deep team, so I feel like we're able to adjust," said Arkansas freshman guard Joseph Pinion, who had 10 points and three assists off the bench. "We've done a really good job of adjusting to playing without him."

Razorbacks junior guard Ricky Council scored 12 points and freshman guard Anthony Black had 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Arkansas junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis, who started in Smith's place, had 9 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Davis had been playing off the bench since starting the first six games, missing a game for a personal reason, then returning to the team.

"Devo Davis, in my opinion, is a starter whether he starts or not," Musselman said. "He's going to play the minutes.

"If you look at Devo's minutes the whole year, they're really high because of how hard he plays and what he gives our team."

Razorbacks senior center Makhi Mitchell had 9 points, 3 assists and 3 steals and senior forward Kamani Johnson had 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.

Senior guard Tajion Jones led UNCA (8-5) with 14 points.

Drew Pember, the Bulldogs' senior forward who came into the game averaging 19.7 points and opened the season by scoring 40 at Central Florida, finished with 5 against the Razorbacks.

Pember, guarded primarily by Johnson, freshman forward Jordan Walsh and Mitchell, shot 1 of 7 from the field. He came into the game leading the nation with 79 made free throws, and was 2 of 2.

"I thought we did an unbelievable job on their star player," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks had 15 steals and outscored the Bulldogs 32-5 in points off of turnovers and 50-26 on points in the paint.

Arkansas won its 35th consecutive non-conference game in Walton Arena, including a 33-0 record in Musselman's four seasons.

Georgia Tech was the last non-conference opponent to beat the Razorbacks in Walton Arena, 69-54, during the 2018-19 season.

The Razorbacks started 12 of 15 from the field in jumping out to a 28-9 lead against UNCA with Graham closing a 14-2 run with three consecutive baskets.

The Razorbacks led 44-24 at halftime after shooting 63% (17 of 27) and were ahead by as many as 35 points in the second half.

"This group, obviously we're young, but I think we're really mature," Musselman said of a 34-point victory without Smith and Brazile. "Whoever is in uniform, I think they've done an excellent job of being ready when called upon.

"That's just kind of the way it's going to have to be right now, is somebody is going to have to step up."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 11-1; UNC-Asheville 8-5

STARS Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham (16 points), junior guard Ricky Council (12 points) and freshman guard Anthony Black (10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks outscored the Bulldogs 32-5 in points off of turnovers.

















Arkansas guard Nick Smith sits on the bench Wednesday before the Razorbacks’ victory over UNC-Asheville at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Smith did not play and “will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management,” according to a news release from the university before the game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)







Arkansas guard Ricky Council (right) celebrates with teammate Makhi Mitchell on Wednesday after Mitchell made a basket during the No. 10 Razorbacks’ 85-51 victory over UNC-Asheville at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1222bball/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





