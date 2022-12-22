Sanders taps former Entergy Arkansas official for commerce secretary

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that she will nominate a former chief financial officer of Entergy Arkansas to serve as Secretary of Commerce.

Sanders announced plans to nominate Hugh McDonald during a news conference at the Arkansas State University System office in Little Rock.

McDonald, 64, served as president and chief executive officer of Entergy Arkansas, Inc. from 2000 until his retirement in 2016. Entergy Arkansas is the largest electric utility in the state, serving more than 700,000 customers.

"He is somebody a lot of people across the state know very well because he has had not only significant success, but a significant impact on Arkansas," Sanders said.

Sanders said one of the things her administration, and specifically McDonald, will focus on is ensuring the state has a strong workforce that can address the needs of the market. She said, to do that, there must be a focus on education at an earlier age.

"Our students being immediately ready for the workforce is a main priority, and nobody can handle that better than Hugh," she said.

McDonald spoke about putting more funding into technical schools and secondary education as one of the ways to boost the state's workforce.

"A majority of kids won’t go to college because they want to go down a different path,” he said. “Providing that access and visibility to them is hugely important. We need to properly fund the tech schools or the secondary education centers where there is a real need in the marketplace.”