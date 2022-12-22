Seven Arkansans headed out of state





More than a dozen high school athletes signed letters of intent to play Division I football Wednesday from all parts of the state.

There were 12 athletes that signed to stay in Arkansas for their collegiate careers, seven have signed with schools outside of the state.

Jordan Harris, a tight end and defensive end from Pine Bluff, signed his letter to play at Missouri. This season was Harris' first playing football since the seventh grade. He is a standout basketball player for the Zebras as well with a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

Despite Coach Deion Sanders moving to Colorado, Newport wide receiver Isiah Kendall opted to keep his commitment to Jackson State. Kendall said after Sanders' move that he wanted to remain with JSU and play for new Coach T.C. Taylor. Kendall is listed as a 3-star wide receiver and is the No. 5 senior in Arkansas.

Fort Smith Northside's RJ Lester switched his commitment from Kansas State to Oklahoma State recently, and he signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday. Lester is rated as a 3-star safety and the No. 7 senior in Arkansas.

Offensive tackle Allen Thomason announced his commitment and signing with Stanford on Wednesday. The four-time state football champion and reigning heavyweight wrestling champion for Pulaski Academy chose Stanford over offers from nearly the entire Ivy League, Army, Navy and Austin Peay.

The Ohio Valley Conference came to Arkansas and got commitments in Marion's Donnie Cheers (Southeast Missouri State) and Bryant's Chris Gannaway (Lindenwood).

Ashdown's Shamar Easter was one of three University of Arkansas in-state signees Wednesday. His teammate Xzavier Brown signed with Louisiana-Lafayette.

Out-of-state Division I signees

POS.;PLAYER;HS;HT.;WT.;SCHOOL

OL;Xzavier Brown;Ahhdown;6-6;305;Louisiana-Lafayette

WR;Donnie Cheers;Marion;6-2;185;SE Missouri State

RB;Chris Gannaway;Bryant;5-10;175;Lindenwood

TE/DE;Jordon Harris;Pine Bluff;6-6;234;Missouri

WR;Isaiah Kendall;Newport;6-3.5;175;Jackson State

S;RJ Lester;FS Northside;6-1;175;Oklahoma State

OL;Allen Thomason;Pulaski Academy;6-5;275;Stanford



