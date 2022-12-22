Sportsboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Pine Bluff Convention Center
Dec. 27
Windermere (Fla.) vs. Silsbee (Texas), 10 a.m.
Newton (Covington, Ga.) vs. Jonesboro, 11:30 a.m.
Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.), 1 p.m.
McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Va.), 2:30 p.m.
Fort Bend Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) vs. Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.), 4 p.m.
White Hall vs. Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.), 5:30 p.m.
Pine Bluff vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 7 p.m.
Mills University Studies vs. South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.), 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 28
Windermere-Silsbee loser vs. White Hall-Grissom loser, 10 a.m.
Beaumont United-Sidwell loser vs. Newton-Jonesboro loser, 11:30 a.m.
Mills-South Shore loser vs. Elkins-Greenforest loser, 1 p.m.
Mills-South Shore winner vs. Elkins-Greenforest winner, 2:30 p.m.
Windermere-Silsbee winner vs. White Hall-Grissom winner, 4 p.m.
Pine Bluff-Bosco loser vs. McEachern-O'Connell loser, 5:30 p.m.
Beaumont United-Sidwell winner vs. Newton-Jonesboro winner, 7 p.m.
Pine Bluff-Bosco winner vs. McEachern-O'Connell winner, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Third-place game, 10 a.m.
Consolation game, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation game, 1 p.m.
Consolation game, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation game, 4 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Yellowjacket Arena, Sheridan
Dec. 28
Jacksonville vs. Benton, 10:30 a.m.
Alma vs. Watson Chapel, 1:30 p.m.
Pulaski Academy at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.
Magnet Cove vs. Mayflower, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Jacksonville-Benton loser vs. Alma-Watson Chapel loser, 10:30 a.m.
PA-Sheridan loser vs. Magnet Cove-Mayflower loser, 1:30 p.m.
Jacksonville-Benton winner vs. Alma-Watson Chapel winner, 4:30 p.m.
PA-Sheridan winner vs. Magnet Cove-Mayflower winner, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
Seventh place: Consolation losers, 10:30 a.m.
Fifth place: Consolation winners, 1:30 p.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
COMMERCIAL BANK SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS
HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
At Drew Central HS, Monticello
Dec. 28
Star City vs. Hampton, 11:20 a.m.
Strong vs. Ouachita, 2 p.m.
Trinity Christian (Texarkana) vs. Warren, 4:40 p.m.
Rison at Drew Central, 7:20 p.m.
Dec. 29
Star City-Hampton loser vs. Strong-Ouachita loser, 11:20 p.m.
Trinity Christian-Warren loser vs. Rison-Drew Central, loser, 2 p.m.
Star City-Hampton winner vs. Strong-Ouachita winner, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian-Warren winner vs. Rison-Drew Central winner, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
COMMERCIAL BANK SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS
HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
At Drew Central HS, Monticello
Dec. 28
Rison vs. Warren, 10 a.m.
Magnolia vs. Hampton, 12:40 p.m.
Maumelle vs. White Hall, 3:20 p.m.
Junction City at Drew Central, 6 p.m.
Dec. 29
Rison-Warren loser vs. Magnolia-Hampton loser, 10 a.m.
Maumelle-White Hall loser vs. Junction City-Drew Central loser, 12:40 p.m.
Rison-Warren winner vs. Magnolia-Hampton winner, 3:20 p.m.
Maumelle-White Hall winner vs. Junction City-Drew Central winner, 6 p.m.
Dec. 30
Consolation final, noon
Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
SCHEDULE
Monday, Jan. 2
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAPB at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.