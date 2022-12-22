Stone Bank parent firm sold to Missouri family

A Missouri family is buying Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash transaction, according to a news release.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals and approval by SBI's shareholders. Additional information will be provided to all SBI shareholders soon, according to the Wednesday announcement.

The Combs family and Marnie Oldner, chief executive officer of Stone Bank and executive vice president of its parent company, SBI, announced that the Combs family will acquire SBI and Stone Bank, which has locations at White Hall and elsewhere in Arkansas.

Because this is a transaction between privately owned companies and individuals, other terms were not disclosed, according to the news release.

"We are pleased to look ahead with the Combs family," Oldner said. "Kendall Combs has expressed great confidence in our team, and we are pleased that he and his family expect us to continue operating the bank as an Arkansas-chartered bank. We've enjoyed tremendous success and have plans to continue serving our existing customers and creating new growth opportunities. While excited for the future, we are grateful to all of our current shareholders who have supported us since our inception. When we've needed capital to support growth, they've been there for us."

The Combs family owns four banks chartered in Branson, Kimberling City, Alton, and Grandin, Missouri. Those banks operate 12 branches throughout southern Missouri.

The Combs family is also involved in the hospitality and commercial real estate businesses.

Stone Bank was organized in 2009 when a group of Stone County investors purchased the Bank of Altheimer and relocated its charter to Mountain View. The bank now operates from six locations in Mountain View, White Hall, Little Rock, Harrison, DeWitt and Gillett.

Stone Bank also has a nationwide presence in government-guaranteed lending through agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration. As of Nov. 30, the bank had total assets of $650 million and 116 employees, according to the release.

"Stone Bank is a growth-oriented, highly profitable bank," said Kendall Combs. "They have a wonderful team of bankers in place who have built an exceptional community bank.

Their markets are very compatible with those of our existing banks, so we understand them. Like our Missouri banks, Stone Bank is customer focused and community minded. These traits are important to my brothers, Randall and Mike, and our families."

DD&F Consulting Group served as financial adviser and Kutak Rock LLP served as legal counsel to SBI in connection with the transaction. Stinson LLP served as counsel to the Combs family, according to the release.