Strong winds, snowy weather could spell trouble for Arkansas travelers before Christmas





An arctic cold front, possible snow and falling gas prices have conspired to make this a unique Christmas travel season.

Strong winds and plunging temperatures are expected today as an arctic front moves through the state. North Arkansas could see an inch or two of snow while Central Arkansas may see a dusting, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service on Wednesday.

A bitter cold snap is expected to settle over the state by Friday. "Widespread sub-freezing conditions" are expected to last for at least a couple days, the Weather Service said. Wind chill watches, warnings and advisories are in effect for much of Arkansas, according to the briefing.

The front is likely to create treacherous weather throughout the nation. Forecasters have predicted blizzard conditions across portions of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Central and Northern Plains. Heavy rain after snowfall could cause flooding in the Northeast on Friday. The National Weather Service expects a combination of heavy snow and strong gusts could lead to power failures and scattered tree damage.

For Arkansas travelers, the bad weather could create delays, cancellations and hazardous road conditions.

Airlines including Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska and Southwest were waiving flight change fees and allowing passengers to choose new tickets to avoid the poor weather, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Passengers flying out of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock are advised to download apps offered by their airlines to see the latest information on their flights, said Shane Carter, spokesman for the airport.

"If a delay or cancellation occurs and an airline doesn't automatically rebook you, you can likely rebook yourself through the app," he said in an email on Wednesday.

In addition to checking airline apps, travelers departing from Northwest Arkansas National Airport can use the airport's website to track their flights in real-time, said spokesperson Alex English on Wednesday.

Some passengers have already changed their flights in anticipation of the weather. Howard Rutenberg, of Hot Springs, said he was originally scheduled to fly out today but switched to a Wednesday flight to avoid the conditions.

"We would have had to potentially grapple with the drive to Little Rock airport and then actually getting out," he said while waiting in line at the airport on Wednesday. "It's posed a problem that we've had to make some adjustments."

While many other passengers departing from the airport on Wednesday said they weren't concerned about the weather affecting their flights, some said they were happy to be leaving before the arctic front hit Arkansas.

"I'm glad I'm getting out of here," said Ray Sedgwick, who was returning home to Charleston, S.C.

Latisha Black, who was leaving to visit Universal Orlando, said the bad weather was unlikely to change her travel plans. But she was prepared to bundle up while enjoying attractions at the theme park.

"We've got hats and scarves and gloves. We're going to tough it out," she said.

Along with the bad weather, travelers are also likely to see more people on the roads and in airports this holiday season.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home from Friday to Jan. 2.

"That's an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers," according to AAA.

This year is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the federation of motor clubs started tracking it in 2000.

"This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on Sundays," said Paula Twidale, AAA's senior vice president of travel. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."

Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, according to AAA. That's an increase this holiday season of about 2 million drivers compared with 2021.

"Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019 when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record," according to AAA.

AAA estimated nearly 7.2 million Americans would fly to their destinations this holiday season. That's 14% more than last year, according to the association.

In Little Rock, more than 46,000 people are expected to depart from Clinton National Airport between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3, according to projections from the federal Transportation Security Administration.

"This season's projections take us back to pre-pandemic levels of 2019 when 45,661 flew out of the airport," said Carter in an email on Tuesday.

TSA expects more than 27,000 people to pass through Northwest Arkansas National Airport during the same period, said English. While officials were unsure of how many people flew out of the airport during the same period in 2021, English said the airport expected to see more passengers this year.

For drivers who brave the roads, falling gas prices are providing a little extra money for presents as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas was $2.69 on Wednesday, according to AAA. Arkansas has the third- cheapest gas in the nation, behind Texas and Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, gas is most expensive in Hawaii, where it's $5.10 a gallon, followed by California at $4.39.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas on Wednesday was $3.11.

The prices are considerably lower than the record highs set on June 14 of $4.54 per gallon in Arkansas and $5.02 per gallon nationally.

"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last spring," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."





Linda Spencer (from left), Londyn Williams, 10, and Latisha Black wait in line at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock to check their luggage before their flight to Orlando on Wednesday. The family said they weren’t worried about the cold weather, but they did make sure to pack warm clothes for their trip. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





