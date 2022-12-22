TUESDAY’S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BRYANT 67, MONROE (LA.) NEVILLE 16 Elem Shelby had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists as Bryant (9-2) easily won the opener of its holiday classic. Cedric Jones and R.J. Young both tallied eight points for the Hornets.

CABOT 83, CLINTON 52 Braydon Hall filtered in 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists for Cabot (10-2), which captured its seventh consecutive victory. Austin King had 15 points and three rebounds, and Jermaine Christopher ended with 10 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds for the Panthers.

HOT SPRINGS 70, ALMA 61 Octavious Rhodes scored 18 points for Hot Springs (4-3), which bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Cabot. Nasir Hannah ended with 14 points for the Trojans. Camden Curd paced Alma (2-9) with 14 points. Easton Boggs had 14 points, and Israel Towns-Robinson added 12 points for the Airedales.

IZARD COUNTY 62, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 51 Tyler Hill had 20 points to lead Izard County (4-7) to a nonconference victory. Jude Everett and Keaton Melton scored 12 points each for the Cougars.

RUSSELLVILLE 54, POTTSVILLE 44 Caleb Carter’s 22 points and nine rebounds sent Russellville (9-3) to a win in its Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic. Dawson Shafer had 12 points and three assists for the host team.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 71, ENGLAND 48 Josie Williams delivered 25 points as Conway Christian (11-4, 6-0 2A-5) stayed unbeaten in conference action. Kara Keathley had 18 points, Brooklyn Pratt tallied 13 points, and Mallory Malone tossed in nine points for the Lady Eagles, winners of seven in a row.