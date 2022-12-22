UALR, ASU labor through struggles

Wes Flanigan has been around the coaching business long enough to know that decisions have to be made. Over 18 years, the Little Rock native has spent time with five different Division I programs, including spending the last five seasons as an assistant at Auburn under Coach Bruce Pearl.

Yet when Flanigan was fired in March 2018 after two seasons of what he described as "a dream job" leading the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, he couldn't help but feel as if he'd been treated unfairly.

Flanigan, an assistant for the Trojans under Chris Beard, took over upon Beard's departure for Texas Tech -- a move that came in the wake of a record-shattering season for UALR. The Trojans went 30-5 in 2016, reaching the NCAA tournament for only the second time in 25 years and stunning No. 4 seed Purdue in a double-overtime first-round thriller.

Fast forward 723 days and after a seven-win season, one of the men who'd been a part of that historic run was out of a job.

UALR and Arkansas State University, who meet for the 93rd time this afternoon in Jonesboro -- and for the first time in more than three decades as non-conference foes -- share a common thread: Over the last 10 seasons, the two have been statistically middling programs with the exception of "unicorn years" after which their respective first-year head coach departed.

Since those seasons -- 2015-16 for the Trojans under Beard and 2016-17 for the Red Wolves under now-North Texas Coach Grant McCasland, the program's only 20-win season this century -- things have mostly reverted back to where they were before.

Next week, UALR will begin its next chapter as part of the Ohio Valley Conference. ASU will do the same in a deeper, more competitive Sun Belt Conference.

Whether either program can return to its relatively recent peak is very much in question, but the men who have previously led the Trojans and Red Wolves during the last decade see a path forward.

"[For] those programs that have struggled throughout history, what changes that?" Flanigan told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "You have to realize who you are as a program."

STRUGGLES THIS SEASON

Unlike UALR, which is on its second head coach since its 2016 NCAA Tournament finish, ASU has been led solely by Mike Balado for each of the last six seasons.

Not including this season, the Red Wolves' overall efficiency -- as measured by college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy -- has trended upward throughout Balado's tenure. Although some numbers dipped between 2019-20 and 2020-21, ASU's defensive efficiency has improved each season under Balado, and last year the Red Wolves had their best season since McCasland in terms of both overall efficiency and wins.

That may be a reason why the Red Wolves' struggles this season seem all the more glaring.

Of ASU's seven wins, three were against non-Division I teams. The others came versus teams ranked no higher than 275th, per KenPom.

The Red Wolves, as of Wednesday morning, ranked 300th in overall efficiency with an offensive efficiency that ranks 316th -- Pomeroy currently projects ASU to finish 6-12 in Sun Belt play, good for second-to-last in the league.

But that's without the Red Wolves' top three scorers from a year ago. Norchad Omier transferred to Miami, Desi Sills left for Kansas State and Marquis Eaton exhausted his eligibility.

"If John Wooden was sitting in that chair, and he lost his two best players and can't replace them, then certainly his team is not going to be as good as anticipated, " said former ASU Coach John Brady, who resigned after the 2015-16 season.

In the midst of an equally frustrating season, the Trojans can't point to similar positive momentum.

UALR hired Darrell Walker in 2018 to replace Flanigan, and although the Trojans were in position to potentially earn the Sun Belt's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in 2020 -- which was ultimately canceled as a result of the onset of the covid-19 pandemic -- UALR has since dropped off statistically.

Last season, the Trojans' overall efficiency (-15.2, ranking 328th nationally) and defensive efficiency (112.1, ranking 336th) were the worst of the past decade. Even in picking up a fourth win Tuesday night against Central Arkansas, UALR has won just seven games against Division I programs dating back to the start of their 2021-22 campaign.

It's not as if the Trojans lack support to turn things around.

UALR spent more than $350,000 this summer to completely renovate its men's and women's basketball locker rooms, update the court at the Jack Stephens Center and replace the arena's Jumbotron.

"Whoever the head coach is, you have to ... have some patience with him and you have to have a great staff," Flanigan said. "A lot of things have to come together for programs like [UALR] to succeed consistently."

MEETING EXPECTATIONS

McCasland didn't plan to bounce from Jonesboro after just one season. But North Texas presented a rare opportunity to live within 30 minutes of both his and his wife's parents as well as their siblings.

When he took the ASU job in 2016 after five seasons as a Baylor assistant, McCasland saw a path to long-term success with the Red Wolves.

"[Former athletic director] Terry [Mohajir] had a plan," McCasland told the Democrat-Gazette. "When you have the most and best resources in a conference, it gives you the best chance to win your league."

Some of those resources are financial. ASU will likely increase its basketball budget this season as part of the Sun Belt's push to put a greater emphasis on the hardwood, and UALR is expected to be near the top of the Ohio Valley in terms of basketball expenses.

There's also the continuity element. Balado is in his sixth season and Walker his fifth. Each coach understands the dynamics within his respective program and the surrounding community.

Balado's two-year extension, signed last March, has a provision that could allow the Red Wolves to move on after this year while paying only 50% of his $350,000 base salary, but otherwise, both he and Walker are under contract through the 2023-24 season.

That said, stability only means so much if there's no success -- something that has become even more fleeting for mid-major programs in the transfer-portal era.

It's all a delicate balance to get to the desired outcome: Winning and playing into March.

"Coaches put more pressure on ourselves than anyone [from the outside]," McCasland said. "Everyone welcomes that expectation that you should get better every year. Does it always happen that way? No."