UALR vs. Arkansas State men

UALR men at Arkansas State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS UALR 4-8; ASU 7-5

SERIES ASU leads 57-36

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock; KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.6;9.5

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;12.3;2.9

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;10.1;5.1

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;7.8;1.8

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;7.6;4.5

COACH Darrell Walker (55-73 in fifth season at UALR, 101-91 in seventh season overall)

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;13.3;3.3

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.3;4.2

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;9.1;8.3

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.3;2.8

F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;4.7;3.5

COACH Mike Balado (76-85 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;ASU

72.4;Points for;68.6

78.9;Points against;63.4

-1.3;Rebound margin;+3.1

-0.1;Turnover margin;+1.8

42.1;FG pct.;46.0

29.8;3-pt. pct.;33.8

71.0;FT pct.;65.6

CHALK TALK ASU and UALR did not play last season after both games were canceled due to covid-19 issues. ... The two programs have split their past four matchups in Jonesboro, the most recent a 73-62 win by the Red Wolves on Feb. 12, 2021. ... ASU's Omar El-Sheikh ranks sixth among Sun Belt Conference players in rebounding at 8.3 per game. ... Five of the past seven games between the teams have been decided by four points or fewer.

-- Mitchell Gladstone