UALR vs. Arkansas State men

UALR men at Arkansas State
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS UALR 4-8; ASU 7-5
SERIES ASU leads 57-36
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock; KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.6;9.5
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;12.3;2.9
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;10.1;5.1
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;7.8;1.8
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;7.6;4.5
COACH Darrell Walker (55-73 in fifth season at UALR, 101-91 in seventh season overall)
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;13.3;3.3
F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.3;4.2
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;9.1;8.3
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.3;2.8
F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;4.7;3.5
COACH Mike Balado (76-85 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;ASU
72.4;Points for;68.6
78.9;Points against;63.4
-1.3;Rebound margin;+3.1
-0.1;Turnover margin;+1.8
42.1;FG pct.;46.0
29.8;3-pt. pct.;33.8
71.0;FT pct.;65.6
CHALK TALK ASU and UALR did not play last season after both games were canceled due to covid-19 issues. ... The two programs have split their past four matchups in Jonesboro, the most recent a 73-62 win by the Red Wolves on Feb. 12, 2021. ... ASU's Omar El-Sheikh ranks sixth among Sun Belt Conference players in rebounding at 8.3 per game. ... Five of the past seven games between the teams have been decided by four points or fewer.
-- Mitchell Gladstone