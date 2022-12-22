UAPB names Alonzo Hampton as new football coach

It took a little longer than the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff had hoped, but the school has found its next football coach.

UAPB has named former Louisiana-Monroe assistant Alonzo Hampton as the program’s new coach. The official announcement was made Thursday.

“I am extremely excited about this new ere for the Golden Lions football program, Golden Lion nation and all that it will bring,” UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said in a news release. “I am excited for the student athletes, student body, university, alumni and the community as we all come together to re-establish our brand. Coach Hampton has a heart for the student athletes and a strong drive to have his team succeed on the field and especially in the classroom.

“He will bring a positive contagious energy to the university.”

Hampton is no stranger to UAPB or the state. The Warren native was an assistant on the Golden Lions staff for five seasons (2006-10). He was also the defensive coordinator at Warren from 2000-03, where he helped the Lumberjacks win two state championships before he took over as head coach at Dumas from 2004-05.

After his initial stint at UAPB, Hampton spent time elsewhere at the collegiate level. He was the defensive backs coach at Western Kentucky from 2011-12 and at South Florida from 2015-16. In 2017, he was a defensive analyst at Oregon, and was the special teams coordinator for Florida State in 2018.

In 2019, he was Arkansas’ defensive analyst before linking up with Louisiana-Monroe in 2021.

“I’m excited to be named the 22nd head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff,” Hampton said. “This institution gave me my first opportunity to coach college football in 2006. This is a special day for my family, and we are grateful as we look forward to pushing this program to new heights. Also, it means more to come back to your home state.

“I’ve already reached out to all my friends throughout the state and told them to go purchase their season tickets and come support the Golden Lions. Again, I can’t wait to get there and start building something special that our administration, faculty, staff, alumni and former players will be proud of for years to come.”

Hampton is taking over for Doc Gamble, who was fired on Oct. 20 after the team's fifth consecutive defeat, a 34-31 loss to Alabama A&M. Gamble, a Cincinnati native, went 8-15 in three seasons at UAPB.