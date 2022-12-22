Woman struck, killed standing on I-40

A Tennessee woman died in Arkansas on Tuesday night when she was struck by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, on Interstate 40 near West Memphis, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis, had parked her 2012 Chevrolet Traverse straddling the fog line of I-40's outer lane and was standing outside her vehicle around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2023 Freightliner, according to the report.

The driver of the Impala fled the scene after the collision, the report says.