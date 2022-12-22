Zelenskyy pleads for support in D.C.





WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation's capital on Wednesday night that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that he called an investment in global security and democracy.

Zelenskyy made an impassioned and emotional plea for continued American support against Russia's unrelenting assault, speaking personally and passionately about why Ukraine needed more aid and weapons to lawmakers whose ranks include some vocal skeptics of future reinforcements.

His address to a joint session of Congress came after he met with President Joe Biden during an extraordinary day in Washington. The two projected a united front, and both issued blistering rebukes of Russia as they sought to rally support for a long and grueling war.

But Zelenskyy, who has found his closest ally in Biden, faced a greater challenge on Capitol Hill, where a growing number of House Republicans -- who are poised to take control of the chamber in January -- have expressed skepticism or outright opposition to continuing to send more aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy's visit also came as U.S. public support for sending expansive amounts of aid to Ukraine appears to have softened in recent months amid rising economic anxieties.

Still, Zelenskyy -- who wore his signature military green sweater and heavy boots -- received several standing ovations from the hundreds of lawmakers, at times almost moving him to tears.

He told Congress he needs more aid and weapons to defeat Russia, and sought to convince lawmakers that they were not doing Ukraine a favor -- that the United States and other countries had just as much of a stake in the war as Ukraine does.

"We have artillery, yes, thank you. Is it enough? Honestly, not really," Zelenskyy said. "Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."

He added, "This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored assuming that an ocean or something else will provide protection."

Putting the focus squarely on U.S. support, he continued: "So much depends on the world. So much in the world depends on you."

Zelenskyy asked Congress to approve nearly $50 billion in additional aid to his country. Swift passage would not only stop Russian influence in the region, but preserve democracy as a whole, he said.

Zelenskyy spoke for roughly 25 minutes, mixing doses of humor with pleas for the future safety and stability of Ukraine. He delivered the speech in English, giving it more impact than if it had been translated from Ukrainian.

He predicted that next year would be a "turning point" in the conflict, "when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom -- the freedom of people who stand for their values."

Declaring that Ukraine "will never surrender," Zelenskyy warned that the stakes of the conflict were greater than just the fate of his nation -- that democracy worldwide is being tested.

GOP FISSURE

After the speech, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said, "My position has never changed. I support Ukraine, but I never supported a blank check. We want to make sure there's accountability for every money that is spent."

Other Republicans who have signaled opposition to sending more aid -- including Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- stayed in their seats without clapping throughout Zelenskyy's speech.

Republican Chip Roy of Texas called the Ukrainian president's address to Congress "political theater."

"This is more of the theater that is being orchestrated by the current outgoing Democratic House leadership and Senate leadership," he told reporters Wednesday.

Zelenskky appeared well aware of political divisions in the U.S. over prolonged overseas spending, and called on the House and Senate lawmakers to ensure American leadership remains "bicameral and bipartisan."

The visit came at an inflection point, with Zelenskyy's army bracing for a brutal winter of fighting and the future of U.S. support for his efforts headed into a period of greater uncertainty. Against that backdrop, both he and Biden renewed their pitch for support of Ukraine's military efforts.

During a joint news conference after meeting at the White House, Biden argued that the stakes of the war extend well beyond Ukraine's borders.

"We understand in our bones that Ukraine's fight is part of something much bigger," Biden said. "The American people know if we stand by with such blatant attacks on democracy and liberty ... the world would surely face worse consequences."

Zelenskyy similarly cast Ukraine's fight as a broader one that was important for democracies around the world.

"I wish you to see your children alive and adults," he said during the news conference with Biden, as he reminded people of the number of parents who had lost their sons and daughters in the war. He added, "The main thing what I can wish you, and of course, to be together with us generally, because we really fight for our common victory against this tyranny."

Biden spoke in emotional terms about the need to support Ukraine and the horrors Zelenskyy and his people have endured at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Although there are fears that House Republicans could pull back support for Ukraine, many in the GOP have voiced strong support for continuing to back it with aid and weaponry.

"The Ukrainian people are courageous and innocent and they deserve our help," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday on the Senate floor.

BIDEN RESOLUTE

Maintaining domestic and global support for Ukraine as the war drags on far longer than anticipated has become a central mission of Biden's presidency and is a microcosm of his foreign and domestic policy framework.

The president often talks of a global battle between democracy and autocracy and has highlighted similar themes as he has campaigned for fellow Democrats and laid the groundwork for a reelection bid.

"It's fully appropriate that Zelenskyy's first trip outside his country would be to Washington," said Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a geopolitical consulting firm. "By far [Biden's] most successful foreign policy has been leading the coalition in response to the Russian invasion."

Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Kyiv-based Penta Center think tank, said Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. "should determine the course of the war -- Zelenskyy for the first time dared to leave Ukraine and is counting on being able to maintain, and possibly even strengthen, U.S. military and economic assistance."

Information for this article was contributed by Yasmeen Abutaleb, Tyler Pager, Marianna Sotomayor, Camila DeChalus, John Hudson and John Wagner of The Washington Post; by Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, E. Eduardo Castillo, Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Seung Min Kim, Hanna Arhirova and Andrew Katell of The Associated Press; and by Ben Shpigel and Anushka Patil of The New York Times.





Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California hold up a Ukrainian flag after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented it to lawmakers during his speech Wednesday. The flag was autographed by front-line troops he visited Tuesday in Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk province, where the heaviest fighting is going on. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)





