Zelenskyy visit has historic echoes





WASHINGTON -- At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crossed the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe.

The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed near Washington to meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Almost 81 years later to the day, the pageantry of that trip was echoed on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down at Joint Base Andrews just outside the capital for a visit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress.

The war in Ukraine is the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Zelenskyy traveled under American protection. He arrived on a U.S. Air Force jet that landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital, from Poland, where he had traveled by train from Ukraine.

And Zelenskyy arrived as a changed leader since he last visited the White House more than a year ago, when Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine was still in history's horizon. The former comedian was somber, even grim, in a black suit as he spoke about threats to his country's security. Now, he evokes comparisons to Churchill for his fierce defense of a country facing an existential crisis.

His heightened stature on the world stage was reflected as soon as he entered the White House grounds, where he was greeted by a color guard lining the driveway. On a brisk winter day, Zelenskyy, now dressed in his trademark army green fatigues, was greeted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden. They posed for pictures before ducking into the building.

The two presidents walked to the Oval Office, where they sat in armchairs in front of a roaring fire. A portrait of Roosevelt hung above the mantle, which was draped with a Christmas garland.

Biden told Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian people "inspire the world" and said that "you are the man of the year in the United States of America," referencing Zelenskyy's recognition by Time magazine.

The Ukrainian president, speaking in English, thanked the U.S. president with "all my heart" for America's support.

He presented Biden with a medal that had been awarded to the Ukrainian captain of a HIMARS battery, a rocket system provided by the U.S.

"He's very brave, and he said, give it to a very brave president," Zelenskyy said.

Biden called the gift "undeserved but much appreciated."

PATRIOT MISSILES EN ROUTE

Zelenskyy thanked U.S. leaders and "ordinary Americans" for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be "no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a "just peace."

Biden said the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a "united defense" as Russia wages a "brutal assault on Ukraine's right to exist as a nation." Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit earlier and his visit now showed the "situation is under control, because of your support."

Pressed on how Ukraine would try to bring an end to the conflict, Zelenskyy rejected Biden's framing of a "just peace," saying, "For me as a president, 'just peace' is no compromises." He said the war would end once Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the "payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression."

"There can't be any 'just peace' in the war that was imposed on us," he said.

The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians. Zelenskyy's visit was meant to reinvigorate support for his country in the U.S. and around the world, amid concerns that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies.

Just before his arrival, the U.S. announced a $1.8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including for the first time Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress was soon to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

Russia, Biden said, is "trying to use winter as a weapon, but Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world." Later, in a joint news conference, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "no intention of stopping this cruel war."

The two leaders appeared to share a warm rapport, laughing at each other's comments and patting each other on the back throughout the visit, though Zelenskyy made clear he will continue to press Biden and other Western leaders for ever more support.

He said that after the Patriot system was up and running, "we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots."

"We are in the war," Zelenskyy added with a smile, as Biden chuckled at the direct request. "I'm sorry. I'm really sorry."

Biden said it is "important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you, Mr. President, about Ukraine's fight, and the need to continue to stand together through 2023."

The latest U.S. military aid package will include not only a Patriot missile battery but precision-guided bombs for fighter jets, U.S. officials said. It represents an expansion in the kinds of advanced weaponry intended to bolster Ukraine's air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles.

"It's a defensive system," Biden said. "It's not escalatory -- it's defensive."

It was unclear when the Patriot battery would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, given that U.S. troops will have to train Ukrainian forces. The training, expected to be done in Germany, could take several months, the Pentagon said.

'HEROIC LEADER'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., drew a connection between Zelenskyy and Churchill. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was a member of the House at the time of Churchill's 1941 visit. The British leader addressed Congress the day after Christmas.

"Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war -- and with Democracy itself on the line," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Ukraine has astounded much of the world with its ability to stave off the invasion, and it recently reclaimed some of its territory from Russian troops.

There are fresh concerns, however, about the future of a conflict approaching its second year. Russia has continued its aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

The day before leaving for Washington, Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut, a city on the front line in the country's east. He accepted a blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag and suggested he would deliver it to Washington, which he did during his speech to Congress.

"We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army," Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office. "Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint -- it is not enough."

Some Ukrainians cheered Zelenskyy's trip.

"I am proud of our president," said Hanna Danylovych, 43, who lives in Kyiv and works as a scientist. She welcomed the prospect of additional military supplies and expressed hope that U.S. assistance would extend to offensive weapons.

"There is a great desire and dream to speed up the removal of Russian evil from our land," she said.

NEW ENVOY TO RUSSIA

Also on Wednesday, the Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm a new U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Hours before Zelenskyy arrived, senators voted 93-2 to confirm veteran diplomat Lynne Tracy. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts Putin's invasion.

Tracy, a career member of the Foreign Service who previously served as ambassador to Armenia, "will be tasked with standing up to Putin," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

The only two votes against Tracy came from GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, who have been skeptical of the administration's support for Ukraine.

Tracy will oversee an embassy in Moscow that has been decimated in terms of staffing as U.S.-Russia ties have plummeted over the war in Ukraine along with several longstanding diplomatic disputes over personnel and facilities, compounded by disagreements over arms control.

Tracy, who speaks Russian, previously served as a senior adviser for Russian affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, as the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. She also held several posts in Central and South Asia.

Tracy is well-regarded in diplomatic circles and received a State Department heroism award from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009.

While leading the U.S. consulate in Peshawar in Pakistan's insurgency-ridden border regions, Tracy survived an attack by a gunman that left her vehicle riddled with bullets, but insisted on going to work that day and staying on post, even as security concerns compelled the consulate to trim its staff.

Tracy also received the State Department's distinguished honor award for her work as the embassy deputy in Moscow.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian, Hanna Arhirova, Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim, Hanna Arhirova, Andrew Katell and E. Eduardo Castillo of The Associated Press.

