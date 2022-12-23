The nation in brief: ’21 overdose deaths approach 107,000

'21 overdose deaths approach 107,000

NEW YORK -- Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died last year, or more than 80,000 more than the year before. Accidental injuries -- which include drug overdoses -- was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and covid-19.

Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.

U.S. population up by 1.2 million in '22

The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Net international migration -- the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving -- was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year's 376,029 international migrants, according to the 2022 population estimates.

Natural growth -- the number of births minus the number of deaths -- added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.

This year's U.S. annual growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound of sorts from the 0.1% growth rate during the worst of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the nation's founding.

Virginia Democrats pick House nominee

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday.

McClellan won the nomination with 85% of the vote in Tuesday's firehouse primary over state Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and two other candidates.

McClellan will be the favorite in the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District when a special election is held Feb. 21.

"Tuesday's party-run process saw historic turnout with 27, 900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia," according to the party.

Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and Navy veteran who twice challenged McEachin, as their nominee.

If McClellan wins in February, she will become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

At a news conference Thursday, McClellan said she plans to "bring a new perspective to the Virginia delegation that has never had a Black woman sitting at the table."

McClellan, 49, a corporate attorney, has represented parts of the Richmond area in the General Assembly since 2006. She ran for governor in 2021 but lost the Democratic primary to Terry McAuliffe.

If elected to Congress, she would represent the state's 4th District, a majority-minority district based in Richmond that stretches south to the North Carolina border.

McClellan fought back tears when asked about McEachin, who died of colon cancer last month and who she considered a mentor. "I feel him here," she said. "I will carry on his legacy."

GOP hopeful concedes in Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Republican Joe Kent has conceded the race to represent Washington state's 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to offer his congratulations, The Columbian reported. The acknowledgement came after counties in the southwestern district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent's request.

The recount results showed that Gluesenkamp Perez won with 50.14% of the vote, leading Kent's 49.31%. She gained nine votes while he gained five.

"I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded," Kent wrote.

Kent also said the Republican Party cannot continue to lose the voter turnout battle, that it must adapt and that he looked forward to "helping lead this change."

Gluesenkamp Perez said she's glad Kent accepted the loss. "Democracy is alive and well in our corner of the country," she wrote.

Gluesenkamp Perez -- who owns an auto shop with her husband just across the Columbia River in Portland, Ore. -- said that as a small-business owner who lives in a rural part of the district, she was more aligned with voters than Kent, who had to explain his connections to right-wing extremists.



