Accounts changed of officer’s training death, file shows

Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to believe Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks did not engage in physical activity before falling fatally ill on his first day of training at the state police academy but learned that wasn't the case, according to the investigative file.

Witness statements and cellphone footage showed Parks participating in about 25 minutes of physical activity before his death, the report, released Thursday, says.

The investigative summary mentions some recruits claiming the training was "hazing" or a "smoke session" event because of the nature of activity being conducted in extreme heat on July 17.

All 28 recruits agreed that it was too hot of a day to be conducting physical training while wearing the black boots, khaki pants and polo-style shirt they were instructed to wear, the summary says.

Recruits did say they were instructed to stay hydrated and drink water during the exercise. Some recruits said that if prepared, "it wasn't that hard," the report says.

Other recruits said they were unfairly treated and not allowed to have water breaks or use the restroom, the report says. One recruit told an investigator that because they weren't allowed to use the restroom, some of the recruits urinated on themselves.

Central Arkansas was under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the July Sunday when Parks died, according to Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Heat advisories are put in place when heat indexes could reach 105 or greater for a region.

Cooper said previously that the closest sensor to Camp Robinson is located at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field. He said that sensor recorded temperatures at 97 degrees with a heat index of about 106 at 1 p.m. July 17. He said the temperature was 99 degrees at 2 p.m. with a heat index of 106.

The commission originally reported Parks showed up at the academy shortly after 1 p.m.

Several recruits told investigators that Parks, 38, participated in 45 minutes to an hour of training before falling ill. However, video footage obtained by investigators documents about 25 minutes, the report says.

The video shows Parks participating in several runs to and from "their vehicles," push-ups, mountain climbers and jumping jacks, according to the investigator writing the report.

Jonesboro Police Department Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth also expressed concerns about the training and training staff leader Joe Dubois, the report says.

Waterworth told investigators she felt "cornered" by Dubois, who wanted four Jonesboro recruits to stay in training at the academy after Parks' death.

Directly after leaving Camp Robinson, Dubois found Waterworth in the parking lot of a restaurant in North Little Rock, the report says.

"He began asking her to not pull the officers from the academy and that while he couldn't guarantee that he could hold their spots until the next Monday, he would at least give them a wellness day," the report says. "Waterford [sic] told me she thought this was insulting and told him no, they were taking the officers home."

Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley decided last week that no criminal charges would be filed in the case -- ultimately making the file open to the public. He cited the medical examiner's report that ruled the cause of death an accident from three health conditions, including sickle cell disease, triggered by physical exertion and heat stress, hypertensive heart disease and obesity.

In a letter written to Col. Bill Bryant on Dec. 15 and released the next day, Jegley outlined his reasons for not pursuing charges.

"However, the file did contain concerning issues with the culture of the training program at ALETA," Jegley wrote. "Including Hazing and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation. We will not reiterate those concerns here, but would invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at ALETA made obvious in the ASP report."

A public news release, sent hours after Parks' death, also said that he was not participating in physical activity before falling ill. The release was sent by Bill Sadler, Arkansas State Police spokesman, at the request of former Arkansas Department of Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook.

"The investigative records released on Thursday describe a completely different scenario of events leading up to the death of Officer Parks," Sadler said Thursday in an email. "The criminal investigation contains documented facts from multiple witnesses and video recordings that are certainly contrary to the timeline and statements provided to me on July 17th by former Secretary Cook and her senior staff leader at Camp Robinson, Joe Dubois.

"When briefing me after Officer Parks died, both Secretary Cook and Mr. Duboise repeatedly emphasized that Officer Parks had not participated in any physical activity, other than a 'light jog' from the training site to his car and back. Additionally, they said, the recruits were placed in formation in a shaded area. The investigation makes it perfectly clear that information wasn't accurate."

Sadler says in the email that the Commission on Law Enforcement Standers is investigating Dubois, who remains employed.

"I can tell you that on August 1st Secretary Cook extended to me a personal apology for the way she handled the matter and the events leading up to the news release which I wrote based on her statements to me, a news [release] which she held for review for approximately 45 minutes before approving it for distribution to the Arkansas news media," Sadler said.

Cook said Thursday that she gave Sadler the information she had available at the time and that she maybe should should have waited until she had more details.

"DPS did not have a media person and I called Bill in my attempt to be very transparent in this very tragic situation," Cook said. "I wanted to make sure that we were providing information as quick as we could."

In the hours after Parks died, Cook said she met with his family at the hospital and spoke with Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.

Cook said she's the one who ordered Arkansas State Police to investigate the death.

"I promised we would find out exactly what happened," Cook said. "I think we did our due diligence to find out exactly what happened."

Cook said the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy wants to keep recruits safe while training them to be safe on the job. Anytime an officer dies in the line of duty, training academy officials review the death and look for ways to improve training, she said.

"If we did make mistakes," Cook said about the Parks case, "let's fix those. I have every expectation that the staff and J.R. [Hankins] will fix it."

Cook resigned from her position because of health concerns soon after Parks' death. Officials have noted her resignation was in the works before Parks death.

The academy is run by the state's Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training -- a division of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The Arkansas State Police is a separate entity that falls under the Department of Public Safety.

Hankins, commission director, released a prepared statement Tuesday in response to Jegley's letter.

"I have reviewed the letter from the Prosecuting Attorney's Office regarding the tragic death of Officer Vincent Parks at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy," Hankins said in his statement. "I appreciate the review by the Prosecutor's Office and express my sincerest condolences to the Parks family and the Jonesboro Police Department as they continue to mourn a friend and loved one."

Hankins added that Jegley's "unfortunate commentary" was made without understanding the nature and purpose of ALETA's training program.

"The ALETA Basic Training Program is specifically designed to prepare officers for a successful career in law enforcement," he wrote. "The rigorous program includes simulated, real-world, scenarios that officers can expect to encounter during their career. ALETA has trained thousands of officers since its creation and does not, and has never, engaged in or condoned hazing in any form.

"However, as the agency responsible for ensuring that officers are prepared for the many challenges that they will face throughout their career, ALETA is committed to providing a strenuous and demanding training program. ALETA is deeply passionate about the health, safety, and success of its students and will continue to provide the highest quality training program to prepare officers for the realities of the law enforcement profession."