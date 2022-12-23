Analysts differ on holiday sales

Consensus remains lacking on the pace of retail sales this year during early holiday shopping, an unusual outcome driving disparate forecasts for the rest of the season and creating uncertainty for investors and analysts heading into 2023.

Companies use a variety of metrics to tally sales or track retail sectors, but past data has typically revealed similar trends. "This is the most inconclusive year for Black Friday and holiday data that I've seen," said Melissa Minkow, director of retail strategy at digital consultancy CI&T.

Salesforce Inc., for example, said U.S. online sales were up 10% to $52 billion from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, compared with last year. But Adobe Inc. says online sales were up only 4% to $35.3 billion.

Agreement does appear to be emerging in regard to sales growth being minimal at the start of holiday shopping, Minkow said. But some analysts say growth was from inflation, while others say inflation varies by category, making the impact difficult to know.

Most data tracking retail sales is not adjusted for inflation since the data was launched years ago when U.S. inflation was muted. In November, the inflation rate was 7.1%, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, an initial monthly gauge on price increases.

Salesforce says high inflation explains most of the increase in Black Friday online retail revenue, placing actual sales growth in the low single digits. Meanwhile, Adobe says e-commerce prices fell slightly in November so "strong consumer spending" that month was "driven by net-new demand and not simply higher prices."

"The economy is in a state that is so confusing to everybody," Minkow said. Even a slight decline in retail sales should be considered a "win" because of how high inflation has been and concerns about a U.S. recession next year, she said.

There's also conflicting data about results in physical stores during the Black Friday shopping weekend.

NPD Group said in-store sales fell 5%, in line with data from location-analytics firm Placer.ai, particularly at U.S. department stores. However, the National Retail Federation, a trade association, says traffic was up 17% in the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

The federation forecast online and in-store sales growth between 6% to 8% versus the prior year and says that inflation won't chip away at that expansion. "Our expectation is that we will have real, inflation-adjusted, growth for the holiday season," the group said in a statement.

Taken together, the data differences are muddying the picture for the final stretch of the holiday shopping season -- and into 2023.

More so than in past years, "retailers don't know what their first quarter and second quarter will look like," said Matt Katz, managing partner at consultancy SSA & Co. "Most leaders have been living through seven to 10 years of growth. We've entered a different period."

Overall, the retail industry's performance over Black Friday showed clearly that consumer demand for apparel, accessories and other discretionary items was weakening, said a team of UBS analysts led by Jay Sole. That trend has worsened in subsequent weeks.

U.S. consumers' willingness to spend shrank nearly 16% in December versus the same period in 2019, the analysts said in a research report published this month.

That's the biggest decline since the covid-19 crisis began, and weakness is showing across all income demographics. Fewer consumers say they are saving enough, and more consumers feel "insecure or very insecure financially," Sole said.

"We also see elevated risk the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes will prove more harmful to consumer spending than anticipated," Sole said. For the apparel and accessories industries, he added, the new data signals that "sales trends will deteriorate."