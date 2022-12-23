Another charge filed against Gravette man in U.S. Capitol riot

A grand jury has charged Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette with an eighth count in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a superseding indictment filed late Wednesday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

The new charge is civil disorder, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

On Jan. 6, 2021, Barnett "committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede and interfere" with an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department who was engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties during a civil disorder, according to the indictment.

Barnett, 62, got worldwide media attention for posing for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite during the riot.

He was arrested shortly after his return to Arkansas and spent nearly four months in the District of Columbia jail before being released on bond pending trial.

Barnett's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 in federal court in the District of Columbia.

The original indictment charging Barnett was filed Jan. 29, 2021.

In the superseding indictment, the charge of civil disorder is now listed as "Count one."

Other pending counts against Barnett include:

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting.

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building.

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property.

Prosecutors say Barnett bought a ZAP Hike 'n Strike Hiking Staff at a Bass Pro Shop in Rogers on Dec. 31, 2020, and that photographs indicate he had the stun gun with him in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Based on earlier hearings in the case, packaging for the stun gun was recovered from Barnett's residence, but investigators hadn't found the weapon.

Carrying a "deadly or dangerous weapon" is an enhancement to two of the charges that Barnett faces.

Barnett is one of two Arkansans who face felony charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. The other is Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, who is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face down on the steps of the Capitol. A plea hearing is scheduled for Stager on Feb. 16.

Three Arkansans were charged with only misdemeanor counts regarding the Capitol breach. Robert Thomas Snow, 79, of Heber Springs and Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville both pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Snow was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service. Mott's sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, of Hindsville, was arrested Monday and charged with the same four counts that Snow and Mott initially faced. His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday via video teleconference.