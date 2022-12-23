Arkansas on the radar of pair of juniors





With the early signing period wrapping up today, University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff will turn their attention to the transfer portal and the 2024 and 2025 classes and beyond.

The in-state junior class features several highly regarded Arkansas targets, including Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins, Benton running back Braylen Russell and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff.

Lindsey, 6-4, 270 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Georgia, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Memphis, TCU and others.

Schools are expected to host prospects for junior days starting after the dead person is lifted on Jan. 12.

"I've got a couple of invites to a couple of junior days," Lindsey said. "Probably Arkansas, they always want me up there which I'm grateful for that. Notre Dame, I think Texas has. A lot of the schools who have offered. TCU texting was a lot coming towards the end of their season."

When it comes to deciding who gets visits, Lindsey said the trips will go to colleges that show the most interest.

"Even with offers sometimes they don't talk to you as much as other schools," Lindsey said. "It just comes down seeing how much they want me from head coach down to every coach matters, every position because that's where I'm going to spend the next four or five years of my life."

On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 26 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 recruit in Arkansas. Lindsey said his communication with Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams is always consistent.

"I talk to Coach Pittman and Coach Adams all the time," he said. "Good relationship. I love talking to them. Usually we don't even talk about football, it's just about life."

Keeping defensive linemen like Lindsey and Collins is key for Arkansas' future and Lindsey senses that.

"The message they give me they just usually say come change the culture," Lindsey said. "Arkansas kid, I'm a highly rated kid. They want to change the culture with Arkansas kids."

The Hogs extended an offer to Lindsey on June 10 and he attended an Arkansas camp shortly afterward to see how Adams operated as a coach.

"I love the way Coach Adams coaches," Lindsey said. "He's real with you and knows exactly what he's talking about I can tell. He's not always yelling in your face kind of guy, but he's getting his message across clearly, and I love that about him."

Junior prospects can start taking official visits in the spring and Lindsey intends to do so.

"I'll definitely take some, I don't know which ones yet though," he said.

Russell, 6-2, 230, is also looking to attend some junior-day events next month and beyond.

"I want to visit Alabama, Michigan, Georgia. Ohio State," Russell said. "Those big schools, but right now I'm going to visit Tennessee, Ole Miss, I'm going to go back to Arkansas for sure."

He rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 touchdowns and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown as a junior.

He pledged to the Hogs as a sophomore prior to the Mississippi State game in 2021. He reopened his recruitment almost a year later in October.

"I still talk to Coach Pittman and [running backs] Coach Jimmy [Smith]," Russell said. "I still love 'em. Nothing big has happened, I'm just looking for more opportunities. Everybody always ask me like what happened? I'm like nothing really happened, I'm just looking to explore more."

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 running back and No. 75 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. The service also rates him the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas.

Pittman and Smith's message is still the same-- be a Hog.

"They still want me to be a Hog in the future," Russell said. "That's what they're saying."

Russell is also looking to make some official visits in the spring or summer.

"I'm going to take an Arkansas official, Tennessee, Ole Miss and probably like two big schools, I haven't got [offers] yet," he said.

