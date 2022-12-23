Avatar sequel a tortoise in ticket-selling race

After three pandemic-battered years at the box office, Hollywood desperately wanted “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the sequel to the top-grossing film on record, to arrive like a ticket-selling tsunami. Surveys that track audience interest suggested that “The Way of Water” could arrive to as much as $175 million in opening-weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

It was not to be.

“The Way of Water” collected about $134 million at North American theaters over its first three days, according to Comscore, which compiles ticketing data. Directed by James Cameron and revisiting the fantasy world of Pandora, “The Way of Water” cost Disney an estimated $600 million to make and market. Three more sequels are planned.

But there may still be a way for “The Way of Water” to become a big, blue juggernaut — possibly even surpassing the $2 billion in global sales that Cameron publicly set as the benchmark for financial success, given the film’s stratospheric production and marketing costs. Consider what happened with the first “Avatar” in 2009. It arrived to a soft $77 million and went on to gross $2.9 billion worldwide.

“We’ve got a terrific movie that is playing across all demographics and (has) terrific word of mouth,” said Tony Chambers, the Walt Disney Co.’s executive vice president for theatrical distribution. “We’ve got the screens and we’ve got a clear run. This isn’t about the opening day or the opening weekend. This is about the entire run.”

“The Way of Water” also arrived in cinemas in almost every international market over the weekend, collecting an additional $300.5 million, for a healthy global opening total of $434.5 million, according to Disney. It was the second-highest global opening for the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

About $49 million of the global total came from Imax screens alone (1,543 in 80 markets), the company’s second biggest weekend.

“As excited as we are about these early results, we anticipate a long and successful run for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, in a statement. “This is a tortoise, not a hare,” he said. “This is built for a marathon.”

But like the critics shouting “never doubt James Cameron,” the studio and analysts are singing a similar tune.

“Historically James Cameron’s movies are about the long haul, not the opening weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “‘Avatar’ is going to develop its box office over time. It’s about where it will end up months from now.”

The movie’s performance in China will be pivotal to its overall success.

The Chinese government recently eased “zero covid” policy-related restrictions, making for good timing for Cameron, Disney and China’s massive movie theater industry. The studio is anticipating that “The Way of Water” will gross a strong $18.5 million from its first day of release in China, including $5 million in “sneak” screenings, not included in the company’s $50.4 million international box office tally.

“The Way of Water” has the benefit of a holiday corridor that is, relatively speaking, lacking in major blockbuster-style movies. This week sees the debut of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and the family-friendly “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” but there are no comparable blockbusters until “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in February. The hope is that audiences will continue seeking “Avatar 2” out for weeks and months to come, similar to the first movie.