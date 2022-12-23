Baby, it’s frigid outside as cold blast continues

The region isn't done having a blast, according to meteorologists.

An arctic blast that brought extreme cold across the country this week will hang around Northwest Arkansas until at least Monday, said Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Most of the region experienced about an inch of snowfall accumulation. The highest amounts hit the northernmost parts of Northwest Arkansas, with the River Valley mostly getting trace amounts, he said.

The precipitation is over, but the cold will stick around a little longer, Sellers said.

The low temperature for Benton and Washington counties on Saturday should be around 5 degrees, and 9 degrees for Christmas Day on Sunday. The River Valley should have a low temperature around 9 degrees Saturday, with a low of 12 projected for the holiday.

"There are still going to be a couple of chilly mornings, but not as cold as this morning, which was the coldest morning," Sellers said.

Today should mark the last of the coldest days of the arctic blast in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, Sellers said. The temperature dropped to -4 degrees overnight Thursday into this morning at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport and -3 at Drake Field in Fayetteville. Fort Smith reached a low of 3 degrees overnight Thursday into today, he said.

High temperatures in Northwest Arkansas should reach 13 degrees today, 26 degrees Saturday and 33 degrees Sunday. The River Valley should be slightly less cold with highs of 18 degrees today, 31 degrees Saturday and 36 degrees Sunday.

The wind also should subside, Sellers said. Gusts reached around 30 mph Thursday in the region. Wind will gradually lessen over the coming days at less than 10 mph, he said.

Mike Williams, chief executive officer of 7 Hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville, said 83 people checked into the center's daytime shelter Thursday. About 50 were at the center today, he said.

The center put tarps up around the awning next to its day room with heaters and is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Residents experiencing homelessness leave the center after 6 p.m. and go to overnight shelters in the city at Salvation Army or Genesis Church.

The plan is to keep the daytime shelter operation going at 7 Hills today, Saturday and Sunday until the temperature reaches above 15 degrees, Williams said.

Police checked known campsites for people experiencing homelessness Thursday night, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. Williams said some people chose to stay outside overnight, but came to get breakfast at the center this morning. So far, no one has gone unaccounted for, he said.

Murphy said city streets were mostly clear this morning and the department had little weather-related activity overnight from Thursday to today. Murphy said traffic was light this morning with no accidents.

Washington County officials reported few problems with winter precipitation on roads and bridges after Thursday's storm covered the region in snow.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said this morning that county Road Department crews were mostly on standby, with work crews being sent out to deal with trouble spots as they were reported. Lester said the county implemented a pretreatment plan for the first time in this storm, using trucks with sprayers to spread a chemical de-icer on known trouble spots.

Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the storm played out as predicted and the department's response went well.

"We feel the primary roads in Benton and Washington counties were taken care of pretty well with our pretreatment and then using rock salt," Parker said. "Everything is passable. We haven't had any serious accidents, nothing out of the ordinary."

Parker said a morning report from all of the highway districts across Arkansas showed major highways were in "fair to good shape." He said Transportation Department crews worked throughout the night on Thursday night to deal with any reports of ice forming on roads, bridges and overpasses. Parker said that with the forecast calling for sunshine and warmer temperatures driving conditions should continue to improve.

"It's going to be cold and windy for a couple of days but it looks pretty good," he said.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department, said the city hasn't seen any significant accidents since the winter weather started.

"I think a lot of folks are staying off the roads, thankfully, but if that changes we'll obviously put some traffic alerts out and that sort of thing," he said. "But it's just been one of those obvious weather events where people are kind of a little afraid to get out there, I think."